JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY To Celebrate Talent In Minneapolis, July 24

Once again, Jim Caruso 's Cast Party takes the show on the road, celebrating talent at Crooners Supper Club in Minneapolis, rated one of the top clubs in the world by Downbeat Magazine.

The one-night-only event will take place on Sunday, July 24 at 7:30pm on the MainStage. Pianist/musical director Billy Stritch will join Caruso hosting the open mic/variety show.

Jim Caruso 's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly Open Mic Night/Variety Show that has brought Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night since 2003. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

It's the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them! Showman Jim Caruso guides the entire affair with razor-sharp humor and the unbridled enthusiasm of an uber-fan.

Musical director Billy Stritch holds court at the ivories. But the real fun starts when the audience participates in the onstage festivities. Broadway legends, jazzers, cabaret divas, starry-eyed tourists, and kids right off the bus storm the stage to entertain each other. If you have a voice, a dream, and some sheet music, your Cast Party moment awaits.

Caruso and Stritch have taken the show on the road, celebrating talent in London, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, the Hamptons, Provincetown, Miami, Orlando and Delray Beach, as well as special all-star events at The Town Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

Cast Party has been honored with four BroadwayWorld Awards, two MAC Awards, Bistro Award, and a Nightlife Award.

Sunday, July 24 at 7:30pm

Crooners Supper Club MainStage, 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis