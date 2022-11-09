Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Isaac Sutton Extends Concert Tour With Nurit Hirsh

Their joint concert tour entitled "Israel Prize" which began last August, has just been extended due to high demand.

Nov. 09, 2022  

Isaac Sutton Extends Concert Tour With Nurit Hirsh

Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton has just announced his upcoming December 2022 concerts featuring legendary Israeli composer Nurit Hirsh who has recently celebrated her 80th birthday.

Their joint concert tour entitled "Israel Prize" which began last August, has just been extended due to high demand. Their collaboration will continue into the 2023 theater season and will also include a very special performance at The Tel Aviv Museum of Art on December 9th and Ness Ziona Theater on December 10th.

The show "Israel Prize", musically directed by Raviv Leibzirer, will celebrate The Israeli Songbook , saluting Israel Prize winners in the field of music and featuring some of the greatest Israeli show tunes of all time. The show will also include highlights from Sallah Shabati The Musical, one of the most successful Israeli musicals of all time ,composed by Israel Prize winner Nurit Hirsh.

Nurit Hirsh is one of Israel's foremost composers, arrangers and conductors. During her long and prolific career Nurit has composed over 1600 songs, including Oseh Shalom, Bashanah Haba'ah, The Policeman Azoulay, Perach Halilach, Rak BeYisrael and Abanibi.


Over the years, Nurit Hirsh has represented Israel in many prestigious music festivals around the world, as a composer, arranger and conductor. In 1973, her song Ei Sham placed fourth in the Luxembourg Eurovision Song Contest and in 1978 her song Abanibi won first prize in the Paris Eurovision Song Contest. The song was to become a big international hit, with versions in several languages.

Nurit's songs have also won first prizes in international song competitions in Japan, Chile, Brazil, and other countries.

In addition to her career as a popular songwriter, Nurit has also had success in the field of film, having composed the soundtracks to 14 films, including Hashoter Azulay, Lupo Melech Hakvish, Katz ve Karaso, and Meachorey Hasoragim.

Nurit composed the soundtrack for the movie "The Policeman" which won the Golden Globe Award in the Best foreign Film category in 1972. The film was selected among the 5 nominations for the Academy Award that year. Her song "Ballad for The Policeman Azoulay" from that film won "Best song of all time" in the Israeli film category by the Israeli Film Academy.

Nurit Hirsh's versatility as a musician is also evident in her theater work, namely the hit musical Sallah Shabati written by Ephraim Kishon, which had one of the longest runs at Habima, the national theater of Israel. Aside from composing the music, Nurit also conducted the orchestra during the entire run of the show for five years.

Isaac Sutton, a leading male vocalist in Israel who has introduced Israeli audiences to 'The Great American Songbook' , has recently finished an Israeli concert tour with Broadway Star Eryn LeCroy (Phantom of The Opera) and an additional tour with Broadway Star DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Beautiful).

Sutton performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and with the region's top symphony orchestras, including performances with The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Habima National Theater, The Cameri Theater Tel Aviv and Gesher Theater Jaffa.

Since 2018, Sutton has been collaborating with Broadway stars and has brought performers to tour with him in Israel, including Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd) , Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) and most recently Eryn LeCroy (Phantom of The Opera). He is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival, accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and the Israel's Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more. Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows in Israel , such as "Las Vegas-Tel Aviv," "Broadway & All That Jazz," "Tonight A Musical", "Shalom Hollywood" and most recently "The Israel Prize", in collaboration with legendary composer and Israel Prize winner Nurit Hirsh.

Sutton started singing live at the age of 21, while serving in the Israeli Army. He was asked to be the MC and singer at Yitzhak Rabin's memorial services. He is an MBA graduate with honors from Tel Aviv University. Sutton got his musical theatre training at Circle in the Square and Manhattan School of Music.

Tickets for the upcoming Israel Prize concert tour can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208351®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2F10710.kartisim.co.il%2Fannounce%2F72677?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo Credit: Gabriel Baharlia & Tami Shaham


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 With MOULIN ROUGE!, FUNNY GIRL, and Mo Photo
AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 With MOULIN ROUGE!, FUNNY GIRL, and More
At This Performance…  will return to The Green Room 42 featuring standbys, understudies, and alternates From Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Almost Famous; Hadestown; Funny Girl; Aladdin; and Paradise Square.  
Robert Bannon & Alyssa Wray to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY at the Tri Photo
Robert Bannon & Alyssa Wray to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY at the Triad Theatre
Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway will continue its one-year celebration on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Triad Theatre at 8:00 pm. Joining the continuing anniversary show as special guests are musical theater singing sensation Robert Bannon and American Idol Season 19 Top 10 finalist Alyssa Wray.
Jeannette Bayardelle, Aisha Jackson, Samantha Pauly Set For BROADWAY SINGS MARIAH Holiday Photo
Jeannette Bayardelle, Aisha Jackson, Samantha Pauly Set For BROADWAY SINGS MARIAH Holiday Concert
On December 5, the acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series will present A Mariah Carey Holiday Spectacular, its first holiday show for the series. 
Carole J. Bufford to Present NYC Debut of VINTAGE POP! at Birdland Theater in December Photo
Carole J. Bufford to Present NYC Debut of VINTAGE POP! at Birdland Theater in December
BIRDLAND THEATER will present acclaimed vocalist Carole J. Bufford in the New York debut of her concert “Vintage Pop!” for a special six-show run from Friday, December 9 through Sunday, December 11, with performances each night at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.

More Hot Stories For You


Robert Bannon & Alyssa Wray to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY at the Triad TheatreRobert Bannon & Alyssa Wray to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY at the Triad Theatre
November 8, 2022

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway will continue its one-year celebration on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Triad Theatre at 8:00 pm. Joining the continuing anniversary show as special guests are musical theater singing sensation Robert Bannon and American Idol Season 19 Top 10 finalist Alyssa Wray.
Jeannette Bayardelle, Aisha Jackson, Samantha Pauly Set For BROADWAY SINGS MARIAH Holiday ConcertJeannette Bayardelle, Aisha Jackson, Samantha Pauly Set For BROADWAY SINGS MARIAH Holiday Concert
November 8, 2022

On December 5, the acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series will present A Mariah Carey Holiday Spectacular, its first holiday show for the series. 
Carole J. Bufford to Present NYC Debut of VINTAGE POP! at Birdland Theater in DecemberCarole J. Bufford to Present NYC Debut of VINTAGE POP! at Birdland Theater in December
November 7, 2022

BIRDLAND THEATER will present acclaimed vocalist Carole J. Bufford in the New York debut of her concert “Vintage Pop!” for a special six-show run from Friday, December 9 through Sunday, December 11, with performances each night at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.
Noah Marlowe to Present BROADWAY AND BORSCHT at The Green Room 42 This MonthNoah Marlowe to Present BROADWAY AND BORSCHT at The Green Room 42 This Month
November 6, 2022

Broadway performer Noah Marlowe (Book of Mormon, Mary Poppins, Elf, Act One) announces a benefit concert celebrating Jewish voices in the Broadway community. The concert, produced by Marlowe, will be performed live at The Green Room 42 on November 21 at 9:30pm, and will also be live-streamed to viewers outside of NYC. Money raised from the concert will go directly to support the organizations ADL and StandWithUS.
54 Below to Present TIME FOR LOVE: CHRISTMAS WITH GLORIA REUBEN in December54 Below to Present TIME FOR LOVE: CHRISTMAS WITH GLORIA REUBEN in December
November 5, 2022

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Gloria Reuben in “A TIME FOR LOVE. CHRISTMAS WITH GLORIA REUBEN” on Thursday December 1, 2022 at 9:30pm.