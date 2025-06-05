Interview: Maria Corsaro & Leslie Vincent Bring JAZZ À DEUX to Chelsea Table + Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What happens when, in Nashville, a jazz vocalist from New York meets a jazz vocalist from Minnesota? They decide to sing together, of course!

New York-based vocalist Maria Corsaro and Minneapolis-based vocalist Leslie Vincent premiere their Jazz à Deux Tour at Chelsea Table + Stage on Friday, June 20 at 7 pm. Joined by musical director / arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums, the singing duo present jazz standards in the style of Bebop, Ballad, Latin and more, in solos and duets. It's a joyous collaboration not to be missed!

Subsequent dates and locations of Corsaro and Vincent’s Jazz à Deux Tour are Sunday, June 22 at Club Cafe in Boston, Mass., Friday, June 27 at Jazz on Main in Mt. Kisco, N.Y., and Sunday, June 29 at Deer Head Inn in Delaware Water Gap, Penn. The Jazz à Deux Tour is the follow up to the jazz duo’s debut, An Evening of Jazz, performed at Don’t Tell Mama in November 2024.

In addition to Chelsea Table + Stage, Don’t Tell Mama, Laurie Beechman Theatre, and Pangea in NYC, Maria Corsaro has performed at Jazz On Main in Mount Kisco, NY, and The Magnolia Room in Norwalk, Conn.

The pair have received rave reviews separately. BroadwayWorld’s Ricky Pope said of Corsaro that ”Besides being a fine jazz artist, Corsaro is a woman with a very big heart that she loves to share with her audience,” while Vincent has been praised for channeling “a classic jazz sound and mixes it with fresh lyrics that seem at once classic and present.”

Read a conversation with them about the upcoming show.

How does it feel to be bringing Jazz à Deux Tour to Chelsea Table + Stage?

Maria Corsaro: It’s exciting to start our tour in NYC and at the beautiful Chelsea Table + Stage. The space has a sophisticated yet intimate and cozy feel. It’s perfect for the kind of music we will be sharing with our audience.

Leslie Vincent: I’m ecstatic! It’s a beautiful venue and I’m honored to be playing there!

How did you two meet and begin working together?

MC: Leslie and I met in Nashville Tennessee We were at a jazz vocal workshop weekend and performed there. We became fans of our approach to music. Months later, we connected and decided to put together a set of jazz duets. I love singing

with Leslie. We have different sensibilities and styles and yet when we sing together, it works so well. The audience gets to have three musical experiences - Leslie, Maria, and us together. It’s so fun for us too.

LV: We met doing the Jazz Workshop in Nashville. I reached out to Maria about doing a show together, she said yes, and we had a blast creating it and performing!

What was the process of crafting the set list for this show like and deciding what style best fit which pieces?

MC: I think it’s always best to go with what you are drawn to wanting to sing while keeping in mind what the audience will enjoy listening to and to craft a set that has a variety of tempos and styles. Gregory Toroian, our arranger, has created some beautiful and unexpected arrangements of jazz standards.

LV: We talked about songs we liked, pitched different ideas to one another, and had many Zoom sessions to prepare. We wanted a balance of tempos and vibes for the show while also honoring material we love.

Is there anything in the show you're particularly excited about sharing with audiences?

MC: For me, it’s the duets!

LV: I love our duets—it’s fun to put our voices together and play with these harmonies!

Who do you think should come see this show?

MC: Jazz lovers and jazz non-lovers should come. I have been told by folks who don’t necessarily appreciate jazz that they have been turned around by our show.

That has been one of my desires - to introduce people to this incredible music. Music that has lasted for many decades. Songs that are classic and timeless.

LV: Anyone who loves good music. Jazz lovers, those new to the genre, and anyone looking for a healing and fun evening of music.

Aside from this, what's coming up next for you?

MC: I have an album I’m working on. It will be out by the end of the year. All my favorite jazz tunes.

LV: I’ll be releasing an album of original jazz coming up in November!

Find more information about the performers on their websites at mariacorsaro.com and lesliedellavincent.com

Tickets to their show on June 20th at Chelsea Table + Stage are available on Eventbrite here.

