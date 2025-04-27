Interview: Macon Prickett Returns to 54 Below with MACON: HIS OWN WAY!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Macon Prickett made his cabaret debut last November at 54 Below with MACON: His Own Way! The singer will make a return on Saturday May 3rd at 9:30 pm with a revamped version of the show. BroadwayWorld’s Stephen Mosher called him fresh and refreshing, “a beacon of light for those who celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and their own queerness.”

Read a conversation below with Macon about the return of his show, what lessons he learned from his debut, and more.

How does it feel to be bringing your show back to 54 Below?

It's such a joy and honor to bring this show back to the 54 Below stage! I was just thinking the other day about how teenage Macon never could have imagined debuting a solo cabaret show at THE 54 Below, let alone bringing the show back for a second time! I'm thrilled that the demand was there and that people actually care enough to come out for an evening of entertainment starring me! It's a really weird thing to wrap my head around, but I have the most supportive friends and family and hope that this evening of old-school cabaret is fun for all those who know me and hopefully some newcomers!

Did the experience of doing it last year give you any insights?

Oh, absolutely. You can see tons of great cabaret shows throughout the city and learn from the best of the best, but there's nothing like doing it yourself! It's a really vulnerable and emotional experience. I've been performing since I was a kid, but putting myself out there to create my solo cabaret debut was something I've never experienced before. Cabaret is SO intimate, especially if you're telling stories from your own lived experiences. Letting the audience in and connecting to them in a room where you can see into their eyes and they can see the sweat dripping from your face is frightening at times, but also so thrilling and freeing! I've always believed that when you're on the stage you can get away with almost anything, and I enjoyed putting that test to the limit back in November. I'm definitely feeling more confident as I go into this second performance and have taken notes/advice from several people I trust to make this show bigger and better!

Are you doing anything to retool and revamp the show this time around or leaving it mostly the same?

I am! At first, I wasn't going to change anything, but now that we're a week out, I'd say this show is 70% new material! I loved every second of my debut, but I wanted to make changes and entice folks to come back and see what I've cooked up this time. The mood of the show will be the same, filled with showtunes, standards, ballads, belty 11 o'clock numbers, and a big ol’ medley, but I wanted to dive a little deeper and explore a bit more with this show. I won't give too much away, but I've found the process to be even more cathartic this time round and am now just ready to get out there and share it!

What have you been filling your time with since your solo cabaret debut with this show back in November?

Like everyone in this city, I've been working a lot. I love working at 54 Below, where I can continue to learn and work on my craft while also doing my "day job". It's a gift that I never take for granted. I know how lucky I am to have a job working in show business with so many legends that I can now call friends, and I hope that thrill is something I never get used to. I've also been singing a lot! We all know the voice is a muscle that needs to be exercised, so I've been training and working to make my voice even stronger for this upcoming performance. I'm also seeing shows, auditioning, and flouncing throughout Hell's Kitchen whenever I get the chance, of course! One must find the time to live and have fun in these insane times.

What's coming up next for you, aside from this show?

Aside from this show you can always find me at 54 Below working in programming and with production to help the day to day run as smoothly as possible! I stop by Cast Party at Birdland every now and then to sing a little something with the fabulous Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch, and I'll be singing at Susie Mosher's The Line Up at Green Room 42 on June 17th!

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I love cabaret. I want nothing more than to work to help keep this beautiful art form alive and thriving! It's a niche little community, but one that is exploding with talent! I encourage all of you fabulous readers of BroadwayWorld to take the time to come hear the music play and come see a cabaret show! New York City has so many lovely cabaret rooms and there's a show for everyone! Whether you're seeing Marilyn Maye, Liz Callaway, Jim Caruso, or Nicolas King, the list of talented cabaret stars is endless! Support these artists and these rooms! We need it more than ever!

MACON: His Own Way... The Return! plays 54 Below on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 9:30 pm!

Visit Macon online at www.maconwprickett.com or on social media @mrmaconprickett

Header photo credit: John Osborn

