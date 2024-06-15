Interview: Josh Thomas Sweats the Small Stuff in LET'S TIDY UP at SoHo Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ground-breaking showrunner and comedian Josh Thomas is gearing up for the New York premiere of his brand-new show, Let’s Tidy Up, which runs now through June 23 at SoHo Playhouse. The show officially opened yesterday, June 14.

Written with award-winning playwright Lally Katz, Let’s Tidy Up played at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Comedy Festival after a short U.S. tour at the end of 2023. Runs are set for the West End and the Edinburgh Fringe. This will be Josh’s second appearance at SoHo Playhouse, with his last show, Whoopsie Daisy, playing in 2020, just before the city shut down.

A one-man show that everyone will say was about neurodiversity, it’s really just about Josh trying to tidy up. Well, it’s not just about tidying, there’s also skydiving, a story about a chair bag and a love story.

Josh’s brain has managed to make him the creator and star of hit TV shows (Please Like Me, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay). In this show, he tries to work out how to do the small stuff.

Josh Thomas started his comedy career by winning Australia’s most prestigious stand-up comedy competition at age 17. After several sell out tours and starring turns on TV panel shows, Josh turned his hand to writing, acting and producing, and has garnered glowing reviews and a swag of awards for his groundbreaking television comedies Please Like Me (Pivot/Hulu) and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform).

Josh’s first television series, Please Like Me, is a world-renowned queer anthem and was inspired by Josh’s own life. Josh created, starred in and co-executive produced the series over four critically acclaimed seasons. Please Like Me was nominated for an International Emmy Award, GLAAD Media Award and GALECA Dorian Award.

We spoke about his latest show and what’s next in store for him.

How are you feeling about the New York premiere of Let's Tidy Up?

It's always thrilling to do shows in New York because there's that song about how if you can make it you can make it anywhere. Also - so happy to be performing in front of Americans again. You guys are so loud!



Are you excited to take this show to the West End and Edinburgh Fringe later this year?

The West End is basically sold out so I'm thrilled about that. I've never done shows there and really wasn't sure if anyone would come. I'm kind of terrified of the Edinburgh Fringe because everybody tells me that I should be. It's my first time. I think I'll probably have the time of my life though? Right? Guys?

Where did the idea to do this show and focus on some of the smaller aspects of life come from?

So the show is about tidying up - which to other people might seem like a smaller aspect of life but to me it's my Everest. I've never been able to do it, but I absolutely need to be able to do it so that I can be lovable! Me trying to tidy up is like trying to defy the stars. There's really nothing I want to talk about more in the world.



What are some of your inspirations, from comedy or anything else in life?

Umm I'm not very like... I'm not very good at knowing what's going on in the world when it comes to pop culture or TV or comedy. Which I think is a useful thing when I'm writing - I wanna be making things that are new and feel personal. I try and take inspiration from the people around me. If I see a lot of my friends worried about a particular thing or something happens to me that usually dictates what I talk about.



Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I'm pretty worried about Celine Dion. I don't want her to be stiff! I love her so much!

For tickets & info go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/now-playing/josh-thomas

