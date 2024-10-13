Interview: Jen Coogan Highlights Female Songwriters with THE WOMEN IN THEATRE PROJECT at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Part love letter, part musical, part documentary, The Women in Theatre Project celebrates the craft of theatre making, and the women behind the art form. It will play at NYC’s 54 Below on October 19th, 2024 at 9:30 pm.

Based on personal interviews with prominent women in the theatre industry, this show delves into the highs and lows of the creative process and highlights the fundamentals of what it takes to be a healthy and successful artist.

The show features music and lyrics by Jen Coogan, direction by Vaibu Mohan, and music direction by Andrea Yohe. It features Claire Kwon as Mimi Lien, Heather Ivy as Daryl Roth, Madelyn Simon as Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Erin Quill as Dawn Chiang, Gabrielle Beckford as Earon Nealey, Melody Ricketts as Lauren Gunderson, Deb Leamy as Ilana Levine, Lianne Dobbs as Erin Merritt, and Jen Coogan as herself.

Below, read a conversation with Coogan about the Women in Theatre Project.

What are you most looking forward to about your upcoming reading of The Women In Theatre Project at 54 Below?

So many things! I can't wait to connect with the audience over all of these relatable stories. If you've ever been an artist, or have loved the theatre in any way, there is something in this show you can identify with. I'm really excited to share the brilliance of these incredible theatre women that I interviewed. And when our incredible cast fills that iconic room with their hearts and voices, it's going to be powerful.

What was the inspiration behind this project? Where did you get the idea for it?

This project was born out of a very dark and desperate time of my life. I had just lost my dad, who spent his lifetime as a struggling artist. I was following in his exact footsteps by committing my life to my art, and his death left me questioning whether it was worth it to continue pushing ahead on such a difficult path. In my grief, I found solace in walking, but I found that listening to music while I walked was too triggering, so I listened to theatre podcasts. I was especially drawn to the episodes that featured women, and I was so inspired listening to their stories of passion and persistence! On a whim, I decided to reach out to some of them and see if I could interview them about their lives and then write songs based off of the interviews. I never thought they would say yes, but they DID. As they told me their stories, I found myself absolutely saturated in great material, and it took me a long time to decide on a moment or topic to focus each song around. But as I reviewed our conversations over and over, a lot of lessons started to sink in, lessons that I then applied to my own creative process, which as a result, both healed me and transformed me as an artist.

The funny thing is, I didn't even know what it was when I started. It was just something to help me dig out of a dark place. But it turned out to be just like any story with a full arc and a protagonist who learns their lessons. I just had no idea that the main character was going to be me.

How has the rehearsal process and getting ready for this reading been going?

It has been so exciting to start piecing it together. Some of our actors have been with the project for years, literally from the beginning, and others have only recently come on board for our show at 54 Below. The great thing is, every song is relatable if you've been in theatre, because we can all identify with the foundation of having a passion for the craft. So there are lots of ways for the actors to add their own subtle nuances. Because even though it's a new piece for them, it's already a lived experience for them too in a way.

Who should come see this show?

Anyone who has ever been an artist, a theatre-maker or a woman. Anyone who struggles with imposter syndrome or self-doubt. Anyone who is questioning their purpose, or grappling with grief. Since it's based on the lived experience of so many folks, it's going to be easy to find something inspiring to take away from it.

What are your next plans for The Women In Theatre Project?

I'm looking forward to bringing it back to San Francisco, where I live, and expanding it into a fully staged piece of theatre. Eventually I'd love to record a cast album and license the show out to be performed by schools and community groups. I want other women in theatre to know how many options they have to dig into this beautiful craft. There are multiple paths of expression. There are ways to create theatre that haven't even been discovered yet. That thought enthralls me.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I've been an artist and theatre maker for as long as I can remember. I performed throughout my childhood, singing, acting, and doing all sorts of theatre. I even met my husband when we were both singing gondoliers at the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas!

However, growing up I never felt like I fit into any of the available boxes. I was dismayed showing up to auditions where there were only two female roles and a room full of talented women. In almost every high school theatre class, the women outnumbered the men, and yet the roles skewed in the opposite direction. It made me realize that if I wanted to see something different, I'd need to do my part to help make a change. Now I've dedicated my life to creating more roles for women.

Tickets to the Women in Theatre Project are available on 54 Below's website.

