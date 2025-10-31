Interview: Cyro Baptista Celebrates His 75th Birthday at Jazz At Lincoln Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On November 7 and 8, Sao Paulo-born percussion wizard Cyro Baptista will celebrate his 75th birthday with a concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center that showcases Cyro’s lifelong commitment to blending Brazilian rhythms with global music traditions. Baptista has a unique sound, creating many of the percussion instruments he plays. He’s recorded with countless musicians including Laurie Anderson, David Byrne, Yo-Yo Ma and more.

The November 7 and 8 shows feature guests from across his distinguished career, including Trey Anastasio of Phish (November 7 only) and vocalist Cassandra Wilson (November 8 only), Hassan Hakmoun, Shanir Ezra Blumenkranz, Jason Fratticelli, John Lee, Felipe Hostins, Carlos Eduardo da Costa, Zé Luis, John Altieri, Junior Karegato, Scott Kettner, Brian Marsella (November 8 only) and dancers Max Pollak and Chikako Iwahori. As a bonus, you can arrive to JALC early to enjoy live music in the Ertegun Atrium from the High School Jazz Academy Vocal Combos, part of Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Education Program.

Below, read a conversation with Baptista about his career and these special birthday shows.

How does it feel looking back at your career with your 75th birthday coming up in December? Is there anything particular you've accomplished, or anything you've experienced, that you're especially proud of?

I don’t see it as much as a career but as a journey on a very winding rocky road.

To have survived making music and following a dream is definitely a victory. Being honored at Jazz at Lincoln Center in this way is feels like a dream. Being able to assemble old friends to make music in that theater is mind-blowing.

Can you tell us a little about what you have planned for your birthday celebration show at JALC? Will you be presenting any new work or mostly be doing a retrospective look back at your career, or a mix?

Celebration!!! Playing some of my compositions, also other amazing composers like Villa Lobos, Don Cherry and commemorating the spirit of Nana Vasconcelos and Hermeto Pascoal. We have some surprises in store with Trey Anastasio and Cassandra Wilson, too.

How did you select the guests who will be joining you onstage at JALC?

Everyone playing on the show has a deep connection to my life. Some I’ve been making music with for 40-plus years. Some came into my life later. I’m especially touched to have Cassandra Wilson and Trey Anastasio on the concerts. They represent two distinct highlights from my music making life. I can’t believe they’re coming to celebrate with me.

The theme of Jazz at Lincoln Center’s season is “Mother Africa”. In what ways does your music connect with or reflect this theme?

We all came from Africa

Brasil is the most African place outside Africa

Africa is not just an influence on Brazilian music but a part of our everyday life

What is something you’ve learned over the course of your life that you'd like to share with other musicians and songwriters?

Music washes the grime of humanity!

Music carries our ancestral Algorithms

Cyro Baptista at 75: A Banquet for the Spirits takes place at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater on November 7 – 8 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available on the JALC website here.

Photo credit: Rene Huemer