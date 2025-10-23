Interview: Cassi Mikat Takes Up Sonic Space in SING LOUD! at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday November 3 at 9:30 pm, singer Cassi Mikat brings her solo cabaret debut Sing Loud to Midtown Manhattan hotspot 54 Below. The show is a genre-bending, unapologetically loud, heart-forward journey through her career in the arts. Before every performance, Mikat’s father always told her to “Sing loud!” and this one will be no different. Offering up an electrifying and eventful evening of musical theater showstoppers, classical arias, rock anthems, country ballads, pop hooks, and more, she’ll also regale you with stories and, of course, ample volume.

We spoke with Mikat about the show, and the importance of taking up space.

What are you most looking forward to about your show Sing Loud at 54 Below?

I'm looking forward to singing songs by all of my favorite artists in all of my favorite genres. Most shows that I've done, I've had to adhere to a style or vision of someone else, and now I have total creative freedom and it's so exciting!

What does taking up “sonic space” mean to you, and why is it important?

My whole life, I've been constantly told that I'm too loud, whether it was talking too loudly in social settings, singing too loudly in choir, or being too loud about my strong opinions. People have had strong reactions to my loudness. So for a long time, I tried to fit myself into the box that people seemed to want me in. I got a lot quieter. But I was denying a part of myself. And now, I'm giving myself permission to be loud and to take up sonic space regardless of what other people think about it. Being loud is a part of who I am, and I'm not diminishing myself for anyone else anymore.

How did you put the setlist for this show together? Is there anything you’re particularly excited to sing?

Because I'm a person who sings in lots of different genres (everything from opera to musical theater to country to rock), I didn't want to be tied to any particular style for this show, so this is an extremely varied set list. I'm singing an aria, and I'm singing Janis Joplin in the same show. But all of this music says something about who I am and where I come from.

What music has been inspiring you lately?

I recently saw Vulfpeck at Madison Square Garden, and it was a life-changing experience. Everyone on that stage was making music at the absolute top of their game and having fun while they were doing it. And that's the kind of music I want to be making in my career. I found it incredibly inspiring.

How do you hope this show leaves audiences feeling?

I hope audiences leave feeling inspired to go out and be a little bit louder and a little bit more confident. Make more noise! Tell them what you think! Be exactly who you are.

Learn more about Cassi Mikat on her website at www.cassimikat.com

Tickets to Sing Loud! are available on 54 Below’s website here.