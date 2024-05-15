Inkwell Singers Bring BROADWAY BABIES: Our Favorite Showtunes to The Triad in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



INKWELL SINGERS will debut their new show BROADWAY BABIES: Our Favorite Showtunes on June 6th and June 8th, 2024, at 7:00pm at The Triad Theater.

INKWELL SINGERS’ Andy Rice and Matthew Schermerhorn are returning to The Triad for their seventh show. BROADWAY BABIES: Our Favorite Showtunes features a selection of Rice and Schermerhorn’s favorite songs from musical theater, many of which will be familiar and some not. Come listen to music by Stephen Sondheim, Kander & Ebb, Stephen Schwartz, Marvin Hamlisch, David Yazbek, Rogers & Hammerstein, Alan Menken, Leonard Bernsteinand others.

JUST ANNOUNCED: a special appearance by INKWELL SINGERS’ Kara & Daniela Masciangelo. The INKWELL SINGERS are joined by music director and pianist David Shentonand bassist Jerry DeVore.

BROADWAY BABIES plays at The Triad Theater (158 W 72nd Street) on June 6th and 8th at 7:00pm. There is a cover charge of $35 (advance, including fees) to $45 (at the door) and a two-drink minimum. Tickets and information are available at linktr.ee/inkwellsingers. Tickets are available on the day of performance at the door after 6:30pm.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Matthew Schermerhorn and Andy Rice have been singing together since they met in the Lesbian/Gay Chorus in San Francisco in 1995. They founded Musaic, a San Francisco men’s a cappella vocal ensemble focusing on classical music and pop tunes that performed over two hundred concerts in its twenty-year tenure. Since moving to New York in 2015 they have been emersed in cabaret.

David Shenton is a composer, pianist, violinist, arranger, orchestrator, and producer. As arranger and pianist, David has appeared on some 47 albums, and has collaborated with some 300+ renowned singers and instrumentalists from every genre, ranging from Pinchas Zukerman, Chris Botti, Alfie Bøe, The John Wilson Orchestra, Vanessa Williams, Marilyn Maye, and many more. David loves to play for cabaret shows, and with his classical chops and love of jazz and pop, David is looking forward to 'jamming with the boys' (including bassist Jerry) to create sophisticated arrangements of timeless classics. He feels fortunate to have been able to work with Matthew, Andy, and Jerry numerous times. Inkwell Singers have been working with David since 2019.

Jerry DeVore is a master of styles as an accomplished electric and acoustic bass player. He is also a composer, arranger, and conductor with an eclectic background from rock to jazz to gospel to symphony orchestras. He has toured the United States, Canada, South America, and Europe, as well as regularly performing on Broadway and at all the top NYC venues. Inkwell Singers have performed every show since 2017 with Jerry.

