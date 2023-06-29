Injoy Fountain From THE VOICE & Postmodern Jukebox to Perform at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Injoy Fountain, best known from NBC TV’s “The Voice” and her tour with Postmodern Jukebox, on Monday, July 31 at 9:30 PM. Her show “Queen of the Night,” a full-out party with powerful singing and storytelling, is a mix of songs from Broadway and music from the powerful female musicians who have paved the way. Darnell White serves as music director.

Injoy Fountain was born and raised in Wichita, KS. She attended grade school at Collegiate and graduated from East High. She then moved to New York City for ten years and graduated from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA). There she performed in a band with four-time Tony nominee Condola Rashad, and was also seen around the city. In addition to playing Maggie Jones at Music Theatre Wichita’s 42nd Street and Celie in The Color Purple at Roxy’s Downtown, she traveled to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, performing in the musical Rent, under the direction of Anthony Rapp.

Injoy Fountain will perform “Queen of the Night” on Monday, July 31 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$45. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit Click Here.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.

TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com

Facebook: @GreenRoom42

Instagram: @TheGreenRoom42

Twitter: @TheGreenRoom42

------------------------------------------------------

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT THE GREEN ROOM 42

Sundays, July 2 and August 20 at 7:00 PM

Liz McCartney

“One Fine Day”

*Livestream Available*

This show will present the very professional life of Liz McCartney told through story and an occasionally true song, with James Horan at the piano and maybe a surprise guest or two. Liz McCartney is currently appearing in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, her 14th Broadway show. Others include: The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Annie, South Pacific, Mamma Mia!, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Dance of the Vampires, Sunday in the Park with George, My Fair Lady, and Taboo. On tour and regionally she has performed in Wicked, Sweeney Todd, Souvenir, The Little Mermaid, Cinderella and Into the Woods.

Tuesday, July 25 at 7:00 PM

THE Quintin Harris TRIO featuring ANAÏS RENO

“Plays Golden Age Broadway”

*Livestream Available*

The trio – featuring Sam AuBuchon on bass and Marlen Suero-Amparo on drums – will play your favorites from Golden Age Broadway but with a unique adaptation. What if Cedar Walton played The Sound of Music, or if Bud Powell played Willy Wonka Charlie and the Chocolate Factory? Well, you’ll find out what arrangements the Quintin Harris Trio has in store for you. They are joined by acclaimed vocalist Anaïs Reno.

Thursday, July 27 at 7:00 PM

MARK Arthur Miller

“Soul Searching”

*Livestream Available*

“Soul Searching” is an energetic, rhythmic, sexy dive into the music of Detroit, Motown and of Ron Miller, who happens to have been Mark’s dad and writer of the classic, “For Once in My Life,” memorably recorded by Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett and 200 others. While his dad was in Detroit writing music at Motown for Stevie, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight and many more, Mark was growing up 300 miles away in Chicago, unaware his dad was a successful hitmaker. Miller weaves a true-life tale of his soulful affair with the music he describes as “part of his DNA.” It was the soundtrack of his life growing up on Chicago’s South Side, where he struck a goldmine of cultural experience. Mark later discovered his dad’s name on a 45rpm record. Reconnected with the elder Miller, a bond was formed, and through Ron’s work Mark frequently found himself in the company of idols Stevie, Smokey, Diana, and more. “Soul Searching” includes the music of Ron Miller, other Motown favorites, and original music by Mark Arthur Miller.

Thursday, August 17 at 7:00 PM

ROBYN ADELE

*Livestream Available*

For her second appearance at The Green Room 42, Robyn Adele will put her unique spin on a variety of artists including Led Zeppelin, Shakira, and Eminem. She will also be showcasing a selection of originals that can only be heard at her live shows and will be accompanied by a full band as well as several special guests. Robyn is a New York-based singer and arranger. Her career swiftly shifted gears from working in the nonprofit sector to the arts when she crossed paths with the genre-bending music collective Postmodern Jukebox. Robyn branched out to pursue a solo music project on her own YouTube channel. She quickly gained notability for her creative arrangements of rock and metal songs as well as for her authentic live recording style. Across social media, Robyn has amassed nearly a million followers and more than 300 million views on YouTube.

Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM

Kieran Brown & Matt Baker

“Let’s Go to The Movies!”

*Livestream Available*

Rising star vocalist Kieran Brown and renowned Australian jazz pianist Matt Baker present an intimate evening of some of the most popular songs in movie musical history from films including Singin’ in the Rain, The Wizard of Oz, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and more.

October 5 and December 7 – Thursdays at 7:00 PM

“LEOLA’S LADY LAND LOUNGE”

Written & performed by Will Nolan

*Livestream Available*

Your favorite BroadwayWorld Award-winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC’s greatest talent to Leola's Lady Land Lounge, the monthly live talk show. Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there’s gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!



