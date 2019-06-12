IN THE WORKS Comes to The Duplex Cabaret Theatre

Honeck-Moss Productions will present "In The Works." This exciting new series was conceived as an opportunity for composers to try out new work in front of an audience and see how it plays in a supportive environment. It is also an opportunity to create community among the composers and their performers.



In The Works will be presented monthly and feature three composers or composer teams, each presenting about 20 minutes of new material. This month Sunday June 16th at 9:30pm features the works of composers: Sarah Ziegler Blair, Bryan Blaskie & Laurie Hochman and Joel B. New. Hosted by: Thomas Honeck.

With Performances by: Jordan Bell, Gillian Berkowitz, Jonathan Christopher, Liz Damuth, Kyle Decker, Gabriella Marie Garcia, Luke Holloway, Lily Lester, and Ali Reed.

The Duplex Cabaret Theatre is located at 61 Christopher Street (on 7th Avenue, just off the 1 train). Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, and there is a two beverage minimum.

$5 Ticket for Broadwayworld readers, use the Coupon Code: BWW at check out. Tickets are available at: www.purplepass.com/works0616





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You