Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Presents its 9th Annual Tribute To The Star Wars Holiday Special

Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz Present The 9th Annual Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to The Star Wars Holiday Special at The Slipper Room on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Admission: $25 pre-sold reserved seating

For tickets go to: www.slipperroom.com

Doors 7:00 / Show at 8:00

www.hotsytotsyburlesque.com

It is time for the Hotsy Totsy Star Wars Holiday Special tribute! But after the past couple of years of craziness, Cherry has lost the spirit of the season. Handsome Brad and the team are here to help and show her that despite the bad acting, the terrible script, the ill-conceived notions and just the horror that it was ever made, there really is meaning to be found in The Star Wars Holiday special - A travesty that connects everyone who has ever seen it in a single community of people. We might not agree on everything, but we can agree on one thing, this was the most gloriously bad thing ever to appear on TV.

Hosts: Cherry Pitz & Handsome Brad

Acts: Venatrix, Bimini Cricket, Lady Sqwheels, Fem Appeal, Brief Sweat, Bitsy Brulee and Big Heath

Gogo: Erika Rodgers

Stage Kitten: Dutch Baby

If you have not seen The Star Wars Holiday Special, then you have not seen special guest star Bea Arthur sing and dance with the space alien bar patrons from the Tatooine Cantina, (here is a clip). The Star Wars Holiday Special was quite possibly the worst holiday special ever conceived. It is literally Star Wars meets rejected skits from The Carol Burnett Show and out of work actors from the world of Sid and Marty Krofft. It stars the cast of the original Star Wars trilogy Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher & Harrison Ford (they were under contract and couldn't get out of it). It was written by the staff writers of The Carol Burnett Show who admitted they had not seen the movie, and featured special guest stars Harvey Korman, Bea Arthur, Art Carney, The Jefferson Starship and a cast of fur suited character actors as Chewbacca's family. It is chock full of WTF moments, such as Carrie Fisher singing and even includes Wookie-porn.

14 years ago, the first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York, and it's been a fabulous ride! We have played to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers, we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 15th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun!

So, join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!