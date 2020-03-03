Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Presents a Tribute to Westworld

Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad have been asked to host a gala event where the stakeholder of WestWorld have been invited by Delos Laboratories to see the latest innovations in robotics. But something has gone awry and all the robots want to do is take off their clothes.

Hosted by Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad, with performances by Esme D'Avril, Gogo Gadget, Le Grand Chaton, Luna Lee, Miss Vivian and Perse Fanny.

With Bimini Cricket keeping everything neat and tidy and Erika Rodgers warming up the crowd.

A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque tribute to Westworld at The Slipper Room

167 Orchard Street, NYC

Thursday March 12th, 2020

Admission: $15 / $25 pre-sold reserved seating

For tickets go to: www.slipperroom.com

Doors 7:00 / Show at 8:00

www.hotsytotsyburlesque.com

HBO's WESTWORLD returns on March 15th, so celebrate with us as we pay tribute to a wonderful pretend world that originated in Michael Crichton's 1973 Westworld starring Yul Brynner. Thank you to Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy for creating such an interesting reboot series that is sometimes dark, but is so beautiful, with wonderful performances by the likes of Sir Thandie Newton, Anthony Hopkins, Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright and more. The series' debut on HBO garnered the network's highest viewership ratings for a premiere since the first episode of True Detective in 2014 and Westworld ranks as the most-watched first season of an HBO original series ever.

Over eleven years ago, Cherry Pitz and Joe the Shark partnered up to produce Hotsy Totsy Burlesque and it's been a fabulous ride! We play to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy often declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 12th year looking forward to the rhinestones, glitter and mayhem the next 10 years shall bring!

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and He Who Should Not Be Named! The ladies promise you beautiful, clothing-averse women, lots of laughs, spinning tassels, and flying underpants. So join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!





