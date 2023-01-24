Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Presents a Tribute To The Ladies Of Disney Next Month

It is coming up towards Valentine's Day, which can only mean one thing, that Prince Charming (Handsome Brad) and his wife the Cherry Godmother, are throwing their annual Bride Finding Ball, but Cherry's confidence is shaken from the fallout of what she had considered her biggest success story, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Meanwhile, Prince Charming is worried about the optics in the press for him as a royal, so maybe this time we will skip the matchmaking and just keep dancing.

Hosted by Cherry Pitz, Handsome Brad

Acts by Rosie Cheeks, Fortune Cookie, Corvette LeFace, Persé Fanny, Miranda Raven & GoGo Gadget

Gogo by: Venatrix

Stage Kitten: Dutch Baby

In 1937 Disney released 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarves' and a movie giant, franchise, etc. was born! Hotsy Totsy had such great success with our previous Disney tribute shows that they have become an annual tradition. We are pleased to be sending up the ladies of Disney once again.

16 years ago, the first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York, and it's been a fabulous ride! We have played to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers, we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 15th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun!

So, join in for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!