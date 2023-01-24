Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Presents a Tribute To The Ladies Of Disney Next Month

The performance is on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Presents a Tribute To The Ladies Of Disney Next Month

It is coming up towards Valentine's Day, which can only mean one thing, that Prince Charming (Handsome Brad) and his wife the Cherry Godmother, are throwing their annual Bride Finding Ball, but Cherry's confidence is shaken from the fallout of what she had considered her biggest success story, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Meanwhile, Prince Charming is worried about the optics in the press for him as a royal, so maybe this time we will skip the matchmaking and just keep dancing.

Hosted by Cherry Pitz, Handsome Brad

Acts by Rosie Cheeks, Fortune Cookie, Corvette LeFace, Persé Fanny, Miranda Raven & GoGo Gadget

Gogo by: Venatrix

Stage Kitten: Dutch Baby

In 1937 Disney released 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarves' and a movie giant, franchise, etc. was born! Hotsy Totsy had such great success with our previous Disney tribute shows that they have become an annual tradition. We are pleased to be sending up the ladies of Disney once again.

16 years ago, the first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York, and it's been a fabulous ride! We have played to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers, we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 15th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun!

So, join in for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!




Photos: Travis Moser Continues City Winery Tour In Philadelphia Photo
Photos: Travis Moser Continues City Winery Tour In Philadelphia
Travis Moser continued his City Winery tour this past Thursday, 1/19 at 7:30pm, after a stop at City Winery NYC, with his brand new show, Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins. See photos from the show.
Jean Louisa Kelly Savors Of Glamorous Storytelling Photo
Jean Louisa Kelly Savors Of Glamorous Storytelling
The film and TV actress who started her career on Broadway is starting a journey in cabaret and concert.
Koutrakos To Play Birdland For One Night Photo
Koutrakos To Play Birdland For One Night
Lina Koutrakos returns to the solo stage on February 20th at Birdland.
Rickie Lee Jones to Present PIECES OF TREASURE in Six-Show Engagement at Birdland Photo
Rickie Lee Jones to Present PIECES OF TREASURE in Six-Show Engagement at Birdland
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present an exclusive six-show engagement from Rickie Lee Jones to preview her upcoming album Pieces of Treasure from Thursday, April 6 to Saturday, April 8 with shows at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Travis Moser Continues City Winery Tour In PhiladelphiaPhotos: Travis Moser Continues City Winery Tour In Philadelphia
January 23, 2023

Travis Moser continued his City Winery tour this past Thursday, 1/19 at 7:30pm, after a stop at City Winery NYC, with his brand new show, Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins. See photos from the show.
Rickie Lee Jones to Present PIECES OF TREASURE in Six-Show Engagement at BirdlandRickie Lee Jones to Present PIECES OF TREASURE in Six-Show Engagement at Birdland
January 23, 2023

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present an exclusive six-show engagement from Rickie Lee Jones to preview her upcoming album Pieces of Treasure from Thursday, April 6 to Saturday, April 8 with shows at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.
Billy May to Play Pre-Valentine's Day Concert at The Green Room 42Billy May to Play Pre-Valentine's Day Concert at The Green Room 42
January 21, 2023

Celebrate Valentine's Day early with NYC's HOTTEST Rockstar, Billy May, at The Green Room 42 in Manhattan on Saturday, February 11.
54 CELEBRATES MEL BROOKS, Brian Letendre, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week54 CELEBRATES MEL BROOKS, Brian Letendre, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
January 20, 2023

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. 
Elena Bennett & Fred Barton to Debut New Show WE KNOW A SWING OR TWO At Chelsea Table+Stage in FebruaryElena Bennett & Fred Barton to Debut New Show WE KNOW A SWING OR TWO At Chelsea Table+Stage in February
January 20, 2023

Elena Bennett and Fred Barton will debut their new show, 'We Know A Swing Or Two,' at Chelsea Table+Stage on Tuesday, February 7.
share