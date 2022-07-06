Holly Gould, Ashley Lalonde, Matthew Saldivar, Nina White & More In Feinberg & Rose: The Round Table at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony AwardÂ® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents Feinberg & Rose: The Round Table on July 25th, 2022, at 7:00pm. The award-winning duo of James Feinberg & Matthew Dylan Rose are back with an evening showcasing some of their favorite songs from across their catalogue, performed by their "Round Table" of friends and veterans from on and off-Broadway. The concert will feature works from a variety of their musicals and operettas including Doctor Glas: A Musical Play, Madame Waterfowl, The Oldenburg Suite (2022 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist and 2019 New York Musical Festival Award Winner), and some sneak previews of their new works in development!

For this concert, their "Knights of the Round Table" will include Music Director Matthew Berzon (MJ: The Musical), Annie Blackman (Recording Artist), Wesley Ian Cappiello (A Chorus Line at New York City Center & National Tour), Miles Eichenhorn (Doctor Glas: A Musical Play), Skyler Fortgang (Paradise Square, A Strange Loop), Bryan Freedman (The Oldenburg Suite), Holly Gould (Suffs, The Ferryman), Morgan Higgins, Aamir Juman, Ashley LaLonde (Punk Rock Girl), Lily Lester (Reb+Vodka+Me), Alexandra Meli (Doctor Glas: A Musical Play), Alexa Xioufaridou Moster (Pretty Woman National Tour), Sam Paley, Matthew Saldivar (Honeymoon in Vegas, Bernhardt/Hamlet), Benjamin Samuelson (Wicked), & Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo).

Feinberg & Rose: The Round Table plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) July 25th, 2022. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

James Feinberg (book & lyrics) and Matthew Dylan Rose (music) are an award-winning creative duo based in New York. Their musical The Oldenburg Suite has been presented multiple times at Feinstein's/54 Below, Montclair State University, and New York Musical Festival 2019, where it was awarded Best Concert Presentation. The musical was later named a finalist for the prestigious Richard Rodgers Award in 2022. Their other work together includes: Doctor Glas: A Musical Play, which recently received a world premiere reading at New York University Steinhardt; Boy Meets Girl; The Eminent Carmine Craig; and their operetta Madame Waterfowl. Independently, James is the winner of the 2020 Feldman Prize in Fiction and a proud alumnus of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Workshop. Matthew is a 2020 Squarespace Maker Series honoree, a fierce advocate for music creator rights through his work with MusicAnswers, and a proud alumnus of the NYU Steinhardt Songwriting Masters Program.



Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.



Feinstein's/54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, Feinstein's/54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at Feinstein's/54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa

Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com