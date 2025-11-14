Hannah Elless and Anthony Zambito to Join Drew Fornarola At Don't Tell Mama's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hannah Elless (Bright Star, Godspell) and Anthony Zambito (HBO's Girls, The Ghost of John McCain) have joined the cast of Drew Fornarola: The Encore Nobody Asked for at Don't Tell Mama NYC.

They join the previously announced Hazel Anne Raymundo (Pacific Overtures, Avenue Q), Quentin Bruno (The Voice: France), Dominique Kempf (Hadestown) and Julia Witt. The show takes place November 19th at 9:30pm at Don't Tell Mama in New York City. Recent University at Buffalo graduates and songwriting duo John DellaContrada and Jeremy Meyers open, making their NYC cabaret debuts. Music direction is by MAC Award-nominated pianist Dan Pardo (Amazing Grace).

The evening features songs and scenes from works in progress by 10-time MAC Award-Nominated writer Drew Fornarola (VeggieTales: Noah's Ark, STRAIGHT), and answers the unasked question: why doesn't Drew do more cabaret?