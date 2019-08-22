Haley Swindal Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below

Back by popular demand after a sold-out engagement in July, Haley Swindal (Chicago, Jekyll & Hyde) will return to Broadway's Living Room on Tuesday, September 17 to put her brassy stamp on the greatest songs ever sung by her idol, Liza Minnelli.

Audiences can expect to hear such songs as "Maybe This Time," "Teach Me Tonight," "Cabaret," "Losing My Mind," "Stepping Out," and more. This Broadway starlet will astonish and devastate in an evening (featuring a quintet of the city's finest musicians and a duo of dancing men from Broadway) that will go down in showbiz history as a "you had to be there" event.

Written and Directed by Will NunziataTicketing and venue information:

Cover charges begin at $45 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15 - $105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





