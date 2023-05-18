HERE LIES LOVE Cast to Celebrate the Music of J. Oconer Navarro at 54 Below

54 BELOW will host a special evening of music with Here Lies Love Sings the Songs of J. Oconer Navarro on October 9 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here

J. Oconer Navarro, music director of Broadway's Here Lies Love, returns to 54 Below after his sold-out debut concert in May! Joining forces again with director Nathaniel P. Claridad, the Jonathan Larson Award-winning writer will share new songs from new works performed by members of the Here Lies Love family, past and present, in honor of Filipino-American History Month! Come join this celebrAsian of talent and culture!

Featuring Reanne Acasio, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Roy Flores, Jasmine Forsberg, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Angelo Soriano, and Moses Villarama.

Here Lies Love Sings the Songs of J. Oconer Navarro plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 9 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees). Premiums are $90 ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

