HADESTOWN's T. Oliver Reid to Debut Brand New Show at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW will welcome T. Oliver Reid back to the basement. The Broadway and cabaret artist is currently appearing as Hermes in Hadestown, following the departure of original cast member André de Shields, T. returns to Feinstein's 54 Below with That Sunday, That Summer, accompanied by musical director, Lawrence Yurman.



T. Oliver Reid is a legendary performer with a 20-year career on Broadway. He has appeared in 10+ Broadway productions, including Hadestown, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Kiss Me Kate, Once On This Island, and The Wedding Singer. He is an accomplished award-winning cabaret artist for his solo show "Drop Me Off In Harlem." Reid is the co-founder of Black Theatre Coalition, and is an adjunct professor at NYU-Tisch's Grad Acting Program, along with Columbia University School of the Arts Grad Acting program.



Join him for an evening of relationship songs, not simply love songs. For those in or thinking of being in relationships, we know that remaining in love is an active decision made every morning and every evening. Come explore the depth of love with the incredible music and lyrics of Alan & Marilyn Bergman, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hart, The Gershwins, Gabriel Fauré, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, and more.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening will benefit Black Theatre Coalition's Fellowship program.

T. Oliver Reid: That Sunday, That Summer plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 24 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $25-$35, with premium seats for $60. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

