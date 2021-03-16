Gretchen Reinhagen, Whitney Gentile, Kenney Green and More Join PIANO BAR LIVE!

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly Piano Bar Live! will stream tonight, Tuesday, March 16 at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino and guests Whitney Gentile, Kenney Green, Murechimso Kalu, Gretchen Reinhagen and JD Smurthwaite, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

PBL! is proud to continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

Join us this TUESDAY, March 16th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Whitney Gentile is a Texas-born singer, actress and certified sommelier. She moved to NYC in 2008, after attending the University of North Texas for musical theatre. She is a singing server and high-note pinch hitter at Marie's Crisis in the West Village, as well as working on the opening of a new wine bar in Tribeca.

Kenney Green is a native of Fresno California who has called New York City his home for over 20 years. Since October 2018, he has been the Producing Artistic Director of The Depot Theatre in the Adirondacks in upstate New York, bringing gender and racial diversity into modern theatre. As an actor and a musician, he has performed in numerous national and international tours, regional theatres, festivals and concerts. He is also a director and choreographer, working on many regional productions throughout the United States. Green is a proud member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, Screen Actors Guild and Actors' Equity Association.

Gretchen Reinhagen is a singer-performer who has presented a wide variety of shows ranging from Great American Songbook standards and musical comedy to pop, rock and blues. She's received the notable "triple crown" of cabaret awards, winning the Nightlife Award, Bistro Award and MAC Award for her show Special Kaye: A Tribute to the Incomparable Kaye Ballard, directed by Barry Kleinbort. Her foray into a cabaret that incorporates stand-up comedy was her recent #iBlamePaleo, which won the MAC award in the musical comedy category. Reinhagen is not only a MAC Award-winning director, but also a voice teacher, having received a degree in voice from Pepperdine University. www.gretchenreinhagen.com

JD Smurthwaite has performed for over 12 years and sung for almost 20. He has been seen in musicals, talent shows, acapella groups, bands and short films. Art and music have always be a part of Smurthwaite's life, and he's excited to officially be part of the PBL family. He'd like nothing better than to perform as a piano bar player as his main artistic outlet.