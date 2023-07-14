Get Ready for a Night of R&B/Jazz & More with Angie Wells at Chelsea Table & Stage

R&B/Jazz sensation Angie Wells will be featured at the trendy new nightspot Chelsea Table and Stage located at 152 West 26th street (inside the Hilton Hotel) on July 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST. Angie will be showcasing her songs from her popular EP "Truth Be Told" as well as some other surprises from her repertoire.

Angie Wells was raised within a musical family and began her career in the intimate clubs of Paris, France. She continued her musical journey in LA with some of the city's most sought after jazz performers including John Clayton, Quinton Denard, James Leary, Edward Livingston, Josh Nelson, Henry Franklin, Tom Warrington, Clayton Cameron, and a host of others. Currently her EP has hit the jazz weekly charts at number 15. Her EP was released through Café Pacific and produced by John Clayton. Wells has appeared at The San Jose Summer Jazz Fest as guest vocalist of Kermit Ruffins, The Telluride Jazz Festival, and KJAZZ LACMA Jazz Series....

"Truth Be Told" tells a tale that takes up residence in someone's soul. It becomes deep in their blood and self-purpose. That is Angie's gift. " Truth Be Told" is made for the beautiful mosaic of broken pieces filled with life, love, history, the stars, and the magic of music and words. Angie is a storyteller. She will dream up something wild, improbable and beautiful.....

For tickets:

Click Here

The official website for Angie Wells may be found at https://www.angiewellsjazz1.com