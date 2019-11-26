Gabrielle Stravelli Will Be Stepping In For Karen Mason at Birdland Theater

Critically-acclaimed jazz singer Gabrielle Stravelli will be stepping in for the Broadway star for two nights. She will be joined by guitarist Paul Bollenback tonight (Tuesday, 11/26) and pianist Michael Kanan tomorrow (Wednesday, 11/27). Shows will take place at 7pm.

Award-winning vocalist, songwriter and United States Department of State "Jazz Ambassador" Gabrielle Stravelli has garnered critical acclaim from the likes of The New York Times and Downbeat Magazine, and a loyal following of fans thanks to a highly personal musical sensibility. Called, "a powerhouse of individual expression," by The Village Voice, the singer uses the vocal traditions of straight ahead jazz to frame her own pop-influenced compositions and to breathe new life into material from the Great American Songbook as well as by contemporary artists as varied as Willie Nelson, Joni Mitchell, Bob Marley and John Fogerty. "Listening to the jazz singer Gabrielle Stravelli is like imbibing a potent cocktail whose flavor changes as you drain the glass...a confidence and playfulness that recalled Ella Fitzgerald in her prime..." The New York Times

Information:

Gabrielle Stravelli

Tuesday & Wednesday, November 26 & 27 @ 7pm

Birdland Theater, 315 West 44 Street, NYC

$30 cover, $10 food/drink minimum

www.birdlandjazz.com 212-581-3080





