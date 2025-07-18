GROOVE TEMPLE to Bring 1970s Disco Salute to Red Eye NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway meets the dance floor on July 27 when GROOVE TEMPLE brings a 1970s disco salute to Red Eye NYC from 7-11 PM. Presented by Broadway performers Jacqueline B. Arnold, Reed LuPlau, and Shannon Arnold, the event transforms the theater-district club into a glittering retro dance hall. Arnold, who starred as Anita in Broadway's SMASH, co-hosts the night alongside one of her original Moulin Rouge! castmates (DJ Reed LuPlau, aka "Floreat DJ"). Inspired by the Studio 54 era, the party will feature classic disco hits spun by Floreat DJ, spontaneous live performances, and 1970s-themed surprises to delight dancers. Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite for this ticketed, open-to-the-public celebration of music and movement.

For one night only, Broadway's glitterati are swapping footlights for disco lights. The star-studded lineup features performers from Moulin Rouge!, The Lion King, Boop! The Musical, and beyond - all ready to bring their theatrical flair to the dance floor. "Come on time and stay until the end so you don't miss anything," co-host Jacqueline Arnold teases.

"Will you be there, or just hear about it?"

Performers include: Jacqueline B. Arnold (Smash, Moulin Rouge!), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King) Hailee Kaleem Wright (Moulin Rouge!) Jeigh Madjus (Moulin Rouge!) Anastacia McCleskey (Boop! The Musical), Ricky Asch (Boop! The Musical), Ivory Fox, Moxy Cillin. Plus surprise guests!

Tickets for GROOVE TEMPLE: A Disco Salute Party are available to the general public via Eventbrite. Doors open at 7:00 PM; attendees are encouraged to arrive early to catch every moment. Don your best disco attire and join an unforgettable night of Broadway talent and 1970s grooves.