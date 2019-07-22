The star of The Pink Room & Dreamboat Burlesque takes over Sid Gold's Request Room for *one night only* on the FIFTH Tuesday of the month! Francine The Lucid Dream hosts this evening of music and burlesque and, in-between champagne breaks, might break out into song & dance. There's no telling whether she'll sing Sinatra or Gaga but she'll do it her way because she was born this way.

The real stars of this show are the 24 Karat Cast of showgirls who will tantalize and delight the audience: Minx Arcana, Dandy Dillinger, and Logan Laveau.

Make sure to warm up your voice with whiskey and bring your autograph book because this one hour show leads into a night of live piano karaoke led by Joe McGinty (Losers' Lounge, Psychedelic Furs) where anyone, even your favorite movie star, could show up!

Hosted by Francine The Lucid Dream; 24 Karat Cast: Francine, Dandy Dillinger, Logan Laveau, Minx Arcana and Ms. Trixie Delight (our Vault Keeper)

Francine The Lucid Dream is a singer, burlesque performer and producer of both The Pink Room & Dreamboat Burlesque. She is the Queen of Como Lake, Italy (2017),Â Miss Twin Peaks (2016) & The Susan Lucci of Burlesque (New York Burlesque Festival, 2018). She has appeared on NBC's Today, Showtime's Twin Peaks: The Phenomenon ,Â ABC's Nightline as well as WNYC's 44 Charlton at The Greene Space. Francine has had the honor of sharing the stage with Colin Quinn, Horatio Sanz, Murray Hill, Bridgett Everett and entertaining such notables as Lady Gaga, Donatella Versace, Kate Upton, Seth MacFarlane, Joaquin Phoenix & Jeremy Renner.

Francine's Gold Room

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

8pm show (SHARP), $10 (adv or cash only at the door + tips also suggested)

Sid Gold's Request Room

165 West 26th Street, NYC 10001

212-229-1948

https://sidgolds.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/465197994303162/

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4304679





