First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Cabaret Awards!

Article Pixel Nov. 25, 2019  
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Cabaret:

Best Alternative Cabaret Show
Tammy Faye Starlight - Tammy Faye Starlight Celebrates 40 Years of Marianne Faithful's Broken English - Pangea 37%
 Salty Brine - Big Mouth Strikes Again - Pangea, Joe's Pub 27%
 Jack Bartholet - Lady With a Song - Pangea 21%

Best Burlesque Show or Act
Le Scandal Cabaret - Le Scandal Cabaret - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 46%
 Members Only - Members Only Boylesque - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 29%
 Ferdinand Boylesque Bullfight - Ferdinand Boylesque Bullfight - Theater XIV 25%

Best Commercial Recording
Ann Hampton Callaway - Jazz Goes to the Movies - Feinstein’s/54 Below 32%
 The Jonathan Larson Project - The Jonathan Larson Project - Feinstein's/54 Below 25%
 Melissa Errico - Sondheim Sublime - Feinstein's/54 Below 16%

Best Debut Show
The Drinkwater Brothers - The Drinkwater Brothers - Birdland, Don't Tell Mama, The Green Room 42 19%
 Jennifer Barnhart - It's About Time - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 17%
 Sean Patrick Murtagh - Mario! - The Green Room 42 15%

Best Director
Will Nunziata - Peggy Lee In Her Own Words - The Green Room 42 16%
 Robbie Rozelle - Melissa Errico Sings Sondheim, Kate Baldwin: How Did You Get This Number, Nathan Salstone: Selling Myself Short, The Bowery Boys: Halloween Spooktacular, - Feinstein's/54 Below, Joe's Pub 15%
 Alan Muraoka - Jennifer Barnhart: It's About Time - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 14%

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator
Paulina, Princess of Power - Lucky Cheng's - Stage 48 23%
 Jinkx Monsoon - The Ginger Snapped - Joe's Pub 19%
 BenDeLaCreme - Ready to Be Committed - The Lauire Beechman Theatre 16%

Best Duo Show
KT Sullivan and Jeff Harnar - Sullivan and Harnar Sing Strouse and Harnick - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 23%
 Ace Young & Diana DeGarmo Birdland & Birdland Theater 20%
 Lena Moy-Borgen and Cheo Bourne - Moy-Borgen and Bourne's Office Party - Don’t Tell Mama 15%

Best Host or Emcee of a Cabaret
Marti Gould Cummings - Stage Fright - Therapy Bar 18%
 Jim Caruso - Jim Caruso's Cast Party - Birdland 17%
 Susie Mosher - Susie Mosher's The Lineup - Birdland 16%

Best Independent Recording
Wendy Scherl - You'll See - Laurie Beechman 30%
 Travis Moser - Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt - The Green Room 42 27%
 The Green Room 42 - An Evening With... Vol 1 - The Green Room 42 26%

Best Jazz Vocalist
Spencer Day 25%
 LaTanya Hall 23%
 Gabrielle Stravelli 21%

Best Musical Comedy Cabaret Show
The Hell's Kitchenettes - The Hell's Kitchenettes - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 27%
 Robbie Rozelle - Songs From Inside My Locker - Feinstein's/54 Below 16%
 Michael Kirk Lane - Just Because - Don't Tell Mama 16%

Best Musical Director
Billy Stritch - Cast Party, Marilyn Maye, Nicolas King, Jim Caruso, Linda Lavin, Countess LuAnn de Lessepps 17%
 Blake Allen - An Evening With... Series - The Green Room 42 13%
 Tracy Stark - Outbound Plane - Don’t Tell Mama 6%

Best Non-Musical Cabaret Performance
Leslie Jordan - Exposed - The Green Room 42 66%
 The Bowery Boys - Halloween Spooktacular - Joe's Pub 34%

Best Revue/Group Show
Well Strung - A Well Strung Chrstmas - Feinstein's/54 Below 21%
 The Boy Band Project - Boy Band Brunch - The Green Room 42 18%
 Mama's Boys - Mama's Boys - Don't Tell Mama 12%

Best Show
The Green Room 42 - Titanique - The Green Room 42 29%
 Sidney Myer - Sidney Myer Live - Pangea 18%
 Robin Westle - In the Summer of '69 - Don't Tell Mama 14%

Best Show, Celebrity
Chita Rivera - A Lot of Livin' To Do - Feinstein’s/54 Below 28%
 Cady Huffman - Peggy Lee in Her Own Words - The Green Room 42 10%
 Max von Essen Birdland & Birdland Theater 9%

Best Special Event (Multiple)
Ace Young & Diana DeGarmo Birdland & Birdland Theater 15%
 Jay Armstrong Johnson & co. - I Put a Spell on You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters - Le poisson rouge 14%
 Feinstein's/54 Below - Marin Mazzie's Sunflower Power Hour - Feinstein's/54 Below 12%

Best Special Event (Solo)
54 Below - Forbidden Broadway Salutes Carol Channing - Feinstein's/54 Below 32%
 Marti Gould Cummings - Marti & the Cummers - The Mirror Room at Lincoln Center 31%
 Matt Doyle - Make the Season Bright - Feinstein's/54 Below 18%

Best Tribute Show
The Jonathan Larson Project - The Jonathan Larson Project - Feinstein's/54 Below 24%
 Cissy Walken - Amy Winehouse: Back To Life - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 19%
 Clint Holmes & Billy Stritch - Celebrate Nat King Cole - Birdland Theater 17%

Best Variety Show or Recurring Series
Blake Allen - An Evening With... Series - The Green Room 42 11%
 Feinstein's/54 Below - 54 Sings - Feinstein's/54 Below 10%
 Susie Mosher - Susie Mosher's The Lineup - Birdland 10%

Best Vocalist
Wendy Scherl 16%
 Christine de Frece 15%
 Jack Scott 13%

