Photos: FROM NEW YORK, YOU DON’T GET A DIVORCE at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

The musical presentation starring Matt Giroveanu and Julie Feltman was held at the New York venue.

By: Mar. 10, 2026

A musical presentation of FROM NEW YORK, YOU DON’T GET A DIVORCE was held at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on February 19, 2026. The event, which sold out, starred Matt Giroveanu and Julie Feltman. Check out photos from the evening below.

The musical follows Jamie and Charlie, a longtime married couple living on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. On the morning of her birthday brunch at Barney Greengrass, Jamie weighs whether to pursue long-held ambitions that could reshape both her career and her marriage, or remain in the routine of her life with Charlie, whose eccentricities include their unusual kitchen bathtub setup.

In addition to Giroveanu and Feltman, the presentation featured composer Frank Sanchez and actor Anna Upston. The band included Phoebe Rosenblum, Al Vetere, and Jake Wassermann.

“We couldn't be happier,” said Giroveanu, who also wrote the book for the musical. “The audience was warm and reactive, the sound was incredible, and the staff at the Beechman took great care of us. The entire creative team can't wait to keep moving forward with this musical.”

The evening also included a birthday celebration for lyricist Lou Craft.

Photo Credit: Tia Byington Photography

Matt Giroveanu & Julie Feltman

Frank Sanchez, Julie Feltman, Matt Giroveanu, Wyland Stephenson, Anna Upston, Lou Craft, Jake Wassermann, Phoebe Rosenblum

Lou Craft

Julie Feltman & Matt Giroveanu

Julie Feltman & Matt Giroveanu

Julie Feltman & Matt Giroveanu

Julie Feltman & Matt Giroveanu

Jake Wassermann

Composer, Frank Sanchez

Julie Feltman

Julie Feltman

Matt Giroveanu

Matt Giroveanu

Julie Feltman & Matt Giroveanu

Julie Feltman & Matt Giroveanu

Julie Feltman & Matt Giroveanu

Matt Giroveanu

Julie Feltman & Matt Giroveanu

Julie Feltman

Julie Feltman & Matt Giroveanu

Frank Sanchez

Matt Giroveanu

Julie Feltman & Matt Giroveanu

Backstage: Julie Feltman & Matt Giroveanu

Lou Craft

Phoebe Rosenblum

Al Vetere


