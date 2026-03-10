Bilingual Broadway Collective to Host Launch Party at the Stonewall Inn

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bilingual Broadway Collective (BBCo), a nonprofit organization focused on celebrating language, culture, and creativity through the performing arts, has announced the lineup of performers for its launch party at the Stonewall Inn on March 17.

The evening will be hosted by Linedy Genao, known for THE GREAT GATSBY and the Entre Acts podcast, alongside BBCo Executive Director Luis E. Mora.

“This party is a celebration of the work that is already being done at Bilingual Broadway Collective, as well as an opportunity to announce upcoming programs. The only way to do this is to celebrate with the community that we serve,” said Mora.

The event will include live performances by Jon Rodez (RENT, IN THE HEIGHTS), Gabriela Hernandez (FROZEN), Robert Zelaya (KINKY BOOTS, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND), Paola Hernandez (IN THE HEIGHTS, RENT), and Hassan (After the Flowers, EP).

Following the performances, the evening will continue with a DJ set by Nikki Jax of House of Jax.

The launch event will introduce the organization’s upcoming initiatives and programming while bringing together members of the Broadway and bilingual arts communities.

The event is FREE to attend. Stonewall Inn is a 21+ venue.

For more information visit bilingualbroadwaycollective.org

To RSVP please visit https://partiful.com/e/aD6xU9pNCDC7eBNJxul4?c=_PfD_wa4

To donate please visit https://givebutter.com/BBCO15