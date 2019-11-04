Feinstein's/54 Below to Present NEW WRITERS AT 54! A Series Curated by Alexa Spiegel

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at Feinstein's/54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices. This season's concerts are curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/series/New-Writers-at-54 or call (646) 476-3551.

Rona Siddiqui, JANUARY 9 AT 9:30PM:

Rona Siddiqui, composer of acclaimed musicals Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan, One Good Day, and The Tin, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Rona's Turn. After years of encouraging so many others to find their voices, Rona steps into the spotlight to claim her own. Featuring songs from her musicals as well as tunes featuring her popular boomwhacking crew, Rona and her special guests will hit you with the aplomb of a Bette and the irreverence of a muppet.



$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF ANDREW R. BUTLER, JANUARY 16 AT 9:30PM:

Andrew R. Butler, creator/star of the Lortel Award-winning Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future, Jonathan Larson Grant recipient, and four-time Drama Desk nominee makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut in an evening of tunes from his unconventional songbook.

Expect a rollicking night of barn-burners and bluegrass ballads from Butler's Floridian gator shows, Southern Gothics, and bunny murder mysteries- manifested with the help of his swamp-rock band and special guests from Broadway and beyond. Andrew's shows are as funny as they are touching- using absurdity and humor (and fully sentient humanoid robots) to fill us up with the heart of the human experience.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Mark Sonnenblick, JANUARY 22 AT 9:30PM:

Emmy, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel nominated songwriter Mark Sonnenblick makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with a rare NYC concert-his first in five years. The Jonathan Larson Award-winning author of Midnight at The Never Get ("A knockout from start-to-finish" - BroadwayWorld, "Show of the Year" MAC Award) and the very bio you're reading right now, Mark called in a lot of favors to get some incredible performers for an evening of genre-spanning musical theater from projects realized, upcoming, and abandoned/burned. There will be laughter, there will be tears, there will be microphones and instruments-everything you'd expect at a concert you've told your date "looks interesting."

Directed by Max Friedman (Midnight at The Never Get)

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE MUSIC OF Billy Recce, JANUARY 23 AT 9:30PM:

Barely legal NEO and MAC award winning songwriter Billy Recce (Balloon Boy, A Musical About Star Wars) is back on his bullshit with an all new songbook show that'll make audiences either go "Yaaaaasss" or say "ANOTHER cis white male musical theatre writer?" Either way, Recce's songs are tuneful, poignant, raucous, irreverent, and over the top explorations of reality TV rejects, 1950s closeted crooners, and beyond. Returning to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage for the first time since his sold out, critically acclaimed Snowflake Jamboree series, Recce's acclaimed trunk of musical theatre debauchery has been hailed as "catchy, uproarious, and well-structured...with topical acuteness remarkable in anyone, regardless of age" (Front Row Center), with Cabaret Stages writing, "If you see Recce's name appearing on a club's schedule, go."

In this, an intimate evening of story songs from upcoming projects, Recce's music will be sung by a colorful cluster of the country's most talented up-and-comers and Broadway's current stars, alongside a rocking band and the twenty-one year old, H&M suit-wearing wunderkind himself at the piano. Come hear who Broadway Radio has hailed "the most promising songwriter I've heard in a long, long, long, long time" before he gives up on the industry and goes into finance like so many of his forefathers.

Directed by Yoni Weiss

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Helen Park IN CONCERT, JANUARY 29 AT 9:30PM:

Helen Park, award-winning composer-lyricist of KPOP (Lucille Lortel Award, Richard Rodgers Award, 3 Drama Desk Nominations) and songwriter for the upcoming Netflix animated musical feature film Over the Moon, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut. Featuring brand-new songs as well as tunes from KPOP, Baked Goods, and 50 First Dates, Helen will take to the stage with songs, stories and support by great friends and some of Broadway's brightest new stars. Don't miss out on experiencing this exciting new voice on the scene!

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You