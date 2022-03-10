Feinstein's/54 Below to Present A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND in Concert

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present an uplifting evening featuring the songs from the new musical, A Symphony for Portland, written by a Player's Theatre Residency playwright and 2020 Rave Theatre Festival Finalist, Christina Hemphill, as she and her cast prepare for their limited engagement at the Player's Theatre in Greenwich Village, August of 2022.

A Symphony for Portland is a fictional story, with original music that ranges from the light-hearted opening song, "Here in This City" where "No City is Righter! No Lefter than We!" to the soulful belt of "the Holidays" (...beyond our misery, will find joy and peace,) to the final reprise of "Swan Song" (I'll shake the hate from my wings and I'll fly.) Even with its heavy themes of LGBTQ+ intolerance, domestic violence, sex trafficking and long-lasting grief, this concert of songs will help prove that those dark themes are no match for the power of faith, family and forgiveness. Music, Lyrics and Book by Christina Hemphill, Directed by David Mitchum Brown, Music Arranged by Cameron Jones.

New Musical! A Symphony for Portland in Concert! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 24, 2022. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE ACTORS

Brad Baron (Award winning playwright. Performed in numerous musicals, operas and operetta productions, avid interpreter of Gilbert and Sullivan, frequent recitalist, director, member of the Dramatist's Guild. MM from Louisiana State, Graduate of Princeton with an AB in English and Certificates in Theatre and Vocal Performance) Juliana Conte (Spring Awakening, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Experience Marianas! Molloy College's CAP 21 Conseratory) Aubrey Malakoff (Oklahoma, Legally Blonde, and Footloose, A Symphony for Portland, BFA: Molloy College's CAP21 Conservatory).

Adam Boggs McDonald (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Painted Alice, Welcome to America, Ablaze, A Symphony for Portland, BFA: NYU Tisch School of the Arts) Alexis Richelle (Executive Producer and Screenplay of short film Turkey Sandwich: Extra Mayo!, A Symphony for Portland, BFA: Molloy College's CAP21 Conservatory) Jake Schuster (West Side Story, Mamma Mia, A Symphony for Portland, BFA: Molloy College's CAP21 Conservatory) James Silverstein Hair, Newsies, A Chorus Line, Experience Marianas!, A Symphony for Portland, Loaded Language; BFA Molloy College/CAP21 Becca Weinberg (Menagerie Cycle, A Symphony for Portland, Catching Fireflies, Spring Awakening; BFA Molloy College/CAP21) David Mitchum Brown Director, Actor (All My Sons, Uncle Vanya, Parade, The 1940s Radio Hour, Life With Father, and as President Franklin Roosevelt in the Italian feature film In Guerra per Amore (At War for Love)) Christina Hemphill Music Director, Composer of Book and Score of A Symphony for Portland. Founding Member of Cate Cammarata's CreateTheatre - ETC, member of Ken Davenport's TheatreMaker's Studios - NextStage, Dramatist's Guild, TRU - Theatre Resources Unlimited, and the American Guild of Organists.