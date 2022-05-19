Feinstein's/54 Below to Host Tony Awards Viewing Party

You're invited to celebrate theater's most glamorous night at Feinstein's/54 Below's Tony Awards Viewing Party. Watch the ceremony on their large screens and join them for dinner and drinks as you cheer on your favorite nominees. And this year, the Tonys are extra special as Feinstein's/54 Below is the recipient of a 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre!

The evening begins with a pre-awards celebration at 7pm on Paramount+, followed by the live ceremony at 8pm direct from Radio City Music Hall. This year's pre-show extravaganza will be hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough, and Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose will host the main award show at 8pm. The show will feature performances from many of this season's nominated musicals, to be announced soon.

All guests will be invited to fill out ballots with their Tony predictions (must fill out ballot by 7:45pm to participate.) At the end of the night, prizes will be awarded as follows:

Grand prize: Two tickets to one Diamond Series show complete with four course meal ($700 value).

Second prize: Two tickets to an upcoming show including a $100 meal credit ($250 value)

Third prize: Two tickets to an upcoming show including a $50 meal credit ($200 value)

The price of the Tony Night menu is $75 per person and includes your choice of three courses (appetizer, main and dessert) from the Feinstein's/54 Below menu as well as a selection snacks throughout the evening. Beverages will be charged on consumption.

SAFETY INFORMATION:

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW:

Feinstein's/54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, Feinstein's/54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at Feinstein's/54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.