FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW to Present 'I Missed My Showcase' Cabaret

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents "I MISSED MY SHOWCASE SHOW" on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, at 9:30pm. It's finally time for Broadway's emerging talent to showcase in: I Missed My Showcase Show! Expressed through an evening of songs, this incredibly diverse cast will have the opportunity to share their own personal reasons for missing their showcase with classics such as "Everybody Loves Louis," to contemporary hits like "Waving Through a Window." From fresh faces, to the ones you see on your phones, to childhood Broadway stars growing into their own - this cast is unlike any other. Created with the intention of giving actors a chance to make up for lost time, come be a part of the magic as we give these fantastic actors a chance to re-emerge into the world of show. Produced by Parrish Salyers and Samantha Gorjanc. Use code SHOWCASE35 for a 35% discount off the cover charge for Main Dining Room and Bar Rail seating. This is valid starting at 10am tomorrow, and runs through Sunday, April 10 or as long as tickets are available

The cast is led by Broadway Veteran Kelsey Fowler (Bonnie & Clyde, Sunday in the Park with George, Disney's Mary Poppins, Grey Gardens), Riley Fisher (How the Grinch Stole Christmas national tour), Samantha Gorjanc (My Favorite Year 25th Anniversary), McKenna Seckman (Heartbreakers in Hell Mixtape), Oscar Whitney Jr. (Make Them Hear You: An Ode To Black Musicals), and rounding out with the NYC stage debuts of Sydney Higgins, Noelle Elise Mefford, and Dallas Riley.

The producing team consists of Samantha Gorjanc and Parrish Salyers (Off-Broadway: Emojiland, STOMP, and Confidence (and the Speech)). In addition, Parrish has worked at Davenport Theatrical Enterprises focusing on the RAVE Theatre Festival, Frankel Green Theatrical Management, Columbia Artists Theatricals, and Little Theatre of the Rockies.

I MISSED MY SHOWCASE SHOW plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:45pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.