FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW Releases Programming Through June 5th

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

Joanna Gleason: OUT OF THE ECLIPSE - MAY 30-31 AT 7 PM

The performance on May 31 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

"Goodness. Glorious." -TheaterPizzazz

Tony Award® winner Joanna Gleason returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her acclaimed show, Out Of The Eclipse. She brings us through the dark time since last we saw her, and into the light. Funny, moving, and deeply personal, Out of The Eclipse is a look back at Joanna's parents' lives following their passing, just weeks apart. Sprinkled in are anecdotes from Joanna's theatre career and how uncanny twists of fate played a crucial role in both her life and that of her parents.

Joanna reunites with her arranger and music director Jeffrey Klitz, and is backed by the Moontones, including guitar, banjo, autoharp, cello, percussion, piano, and close harmony vocals. A revival for the spirit!

Revered by Broadway audiences for her unforgettable (and award-winning) portrayal of The Baker's Wife in the original company of Into the Woods, New York has also embraced Joanna in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Nick and Nora, and Sons of The Prophet among others, racking up all of the major theatre awards along the way. This is to say nothing of her film and TV work, which includes Boogie Nights, Crimes & Misdemeanors, The Wedding Planner, and a whole host of other projects.

$65-85 cover charge. $115-$120 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Harry Styles FEAT. Danielle Wade, Nathan Levy, & MORE! - MAY 30 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Harry Styles will not appear at this performance.

Fresh off of the record-breaking "Love on Tour," the music of chart-topping artist Harry Styles comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! From "Sign of the Times," and "Kiwi" to "Adore You" and "Treat People With Kindness," join us for a golden night with some of Broadway's best as we celebrate one of the most influential artists in the music industry today: Harry Styles. Produced by Linnae Medeiros.

Featuring Jane Bruce, Jana Djenne Jackson, Morgan Dudley, Jim Hogan, Tasia Jungbauer, Nathan Levy, Chris Medlin, Sayo Oni, Dan Piering, Nicholas Podany, Natalie Powers, Yael "YaYa" Reich, Mary Mondlock, Mia Pinero, Brady Dalton Richards, and Danielle Wade.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! MURPHY TAYLOR AND EMERSON MAE SMITH WITH SPECIAL GUESTS Lauren Marcus, Ayla Schwartz, & MORE - MAY 31 AT 9:30 PM

Identical twin transgender women and musical theatre writing duo, Murphy Taylor and Emerson Mae Smith are well versed in idiosyncrasy. Returning to Feinstein's/54 Below after their solo show debut last August, they invite you to an evening of songs about transformation, vengeance, and romancing your local spirit, taking a tour through their musicals in-process and showcasing their vision for the future of musical theatre.

Murphy, NEO award-winning composer/lyricist, and Emerson, playwright, have together written ELEKTRIC, a trans-woman-centered musical adaptation of the Elektra tragedy; RADIO, a short musical horror film about an affected young woman's relationship with the ghost haunting her gym (Official Selection Queer Fear Film Festival); and THE SMITH TWINS ARE TERMINALLY ONLINE, a cabaret act hesitating on the edge of returning to life post-pandemic. Emerson has also written the one-woman play Watchdog, and the post-apocalyptic horror play Who Put Bella In The Wych Elm?

Murphy and Emerson create dark, haunted worlds with their words and music, which echo the dark haunted world we live in today. Join them and their incredible special guests to find hope and beauty within that darkness.

Featuring Thani Brant, Esther Fallick, Amina Faye, Tommi Lock, Lauren Marcus, Ayla Schwartz, Gian Perez, Sawyer Reynolds, Lena Skeele, and Owen Ashbury Smith.

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at Feinstein's/54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices, curated by Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Tepper and Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TELL ME MORE, TELL ME MORE: THE GREASE 50TH REUNION - JUNE 1 & 6 AT 7:00 PM

GREASE began as a Chicago community theatre production in a converted trolly barn and opened fifty years ago at the Eden Theater on Second Avenue in the East Village where it became one of the greatest success stories in American theater history! The musical has launched the careers of multiple actors who have gone on to great success. Tonight, Marilu Henner and James Canning (who both appeared in the original Chicago production, Broadway, First National Tour), bring together a stellar cast of performers who will sing and tell stories of the show that started small and grew into a worldwide phenomenon.

Join Marilu, Jim and fellow cast members Carole Demas, Ilene Kristen, Judy Kaye, Jim Jacobs, Tom Moore, Ken Waissman, Philip Casnoff, Bob Garrett, Ray DeMattis, Ellen March, Mews (Marya) Small, and other special surprise guests, as they share some of the greatest moments in the creation of one of the most iconic shows in Broadway history, soon to be a best-selling book!

Music direction by Michael Orland.

$80-90 cover charge. $135-145 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

PENN STATE CELEBRATES NEW MUSICALS - JUNE 1 AT 9:30 PM

Join us for a concert evening featuring highlights from two new untitled musicals commissioned by Penn State Musical Theatre and featuring the talented seniors in the Class of 2022!

The two musicals are written by Gilbert Lewis Bailey II (book, music, lyrics) and Lauren Marcus (lyrics), Alexander Sage Oyen (music), James Presson (book). John Simpkins directs the evening.

Penn State is the proud home of one of the preeminent training programs in musical theatre. Led by Head of Musical Theatre John Simpkins, it is also home to a New Musicals Initiative where each year writers are commissioned. The writers visit Penn State to meet a group of third-year students - they share work and discuss timely issues facing young people. The writers return the following year and workshop/ develop the show with a Penn State creative team and the students who are now in their fourth year. Opportunities exist to continue into production at Penn State and professionally. Previous commissions include Love in Hate Nation (Joe Iconis), The Last Day (Mike Reid/ Sarah Schlesinger), The Lucky Boy (Kirsten Childs), Dust and Embers (Sam Salmond) and Nostalgia Night (Sofya Levitsky-Weitz/Matthew McCollum)

Featuring Malik Bilbrew, MaryRose Brendel, John El-Jor, Kate Fahey, Ayana François, Daniel Tracht, Jack Maloney, Melody Munitz, Noah Silverman, Teddy Wilson, and Mads Winstead.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Donna McKechnie: TAKE ME TO THE WORLD - THE SONGS OF Stephen Sondheim - JUNE 2-4 AT 7:00 PM

Donna McKechnie celebrates one of the greatest Broadway composers and lyricists of our time, Stephen Sondheim by performing songs from many of his shows, including A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Anyone Can Whistle, and Sunday in the Park with George, and by sharing stories of her time working with him and the great influence he had in her life, both professionally and personally.

Donna McKechnie received the Tony Award® and is best known the world over for creating the role of Cassie in A Chorus Line. She is also well-known for her Broadway appearances in State Fair, On the Town, Company, Promises, Promises, and Stephen Sondheim - A Musical Tribute, (which she also choreographed). Donna has received the Fred Astaire Award and the Bistro Award for Outstanding Female Performance, the Los Angeles Drama League Award, as well as nominations for a Mac Award and a Helen Hayes Award.

$65 cover charge. $105-$110 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Sue Matsuki: 38 SEASONS OF LOVE - JUN 2 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Come join this multi-award winning cabaret/jazz performing artist in an evening celebrating her life in the business. This show is a retrospective of all her favorite tunes and arrangements. Known as "The Godmother of Cabaret" and for her eclectic taste in music, Sue Matsuki will perform jazz, American Songbook, standards, blues, and even a few show tunes (done her way) celebrating this incredible milestone in her career! Featuring Musical Director/Arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, David Silliman on drums, and back-up singers Maria Corsaro and Kati Neiheisel. Directed by David Sabella.

"Each song is based on a chosen point of view, devoid of extraneous frills or gestures. There are times when I absolutely love what I do. This is one of them." - Sue Matsuki in Backstage

$45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE POP/BROADWAY SONG TITLE MASHUP SHOW! FEAT. Ben Fankhauser, HENRY PLATT, & MORE - JUNE 3 AT 9:30 PM

Two different songs. Two different genres. One same title. See some of Broadway's greatest hits be mashed up with iconic pop songs, both of which share a name. Join a cast of Broadway and cabaret's best as we put a fun twist on songs from all over Spotify. Get ready to hear all of your favorites like you've never heard them before, including Hamilton and Ellie Goulding's "Burn," Rent and Usher's "Without You," Waitress and Ariana Grande's "Bad Idea," and so much more. These exclusive arrangements will blow you away! Produced by Zachary Hausman and Carly Heitner. Music direction by Luke Williams, and arranged by Shane Turner.

Featuring Julia Abueva, Senzel Ahmady, Ally Bonino, Will Branner, Ben Fankhauser, Rebby Han, Max Heitmann

Keirsten Hodgens, Fernell Hogan, Jim Hogan, Natalie Jane, Maya Lagerstam, Nick Martinez, Henry Platt, Hannah T. Skokan, Danielle Wade, and Alyssa Wray.

$45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra - JUNE 4 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for Feinstein's/54 Below.

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: THE NEXT 10 YEARS OF TALENT - JUNE 5 & 9 AT 7 PM

Monday, June 5, 2012 was the night 54 Below opened its iconic red door for the first time and on Sunday, June 5, 2022 (and again on June 9, 2022 ) we will celebrate that night, 10 years ago, by focusing on the future. On these nights we'll be presenting the current outstanding and astonishing generation of performers and composers who'll be taking the next 10 years of theater music by storm. We invite those of you who've been present since the beginning and those who have recently discovered Broadway's living room to celebrate our tradition and our future in an evening to remember.

Featuring Jewelle Blackman - 6/5 Only, Dhanny Burgos, Nadia Dandashi, Fafa, Andrew Barth Feldman, Fernell Hogan, Aisha Jackson - 6/5 Only, Taylor Iman Jones, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert - 6/5 Only, Desi Oakley - 6/9 Only, Marina Pires, Matt Rodin, and Devina Sabnis.

Songs composed by Rodney Bush - 6/9 Only, Jaime Lozano*, Kate Leonard - 6/9 Only, Douglas Lyons*, Daniel Mertzluftt, Itamar Moses - 6/5 Only, Zeniba Now, Rona Siddiqui, Macy Schmidt - 6/9 Only, Alan Schmuckler - 6/5 Only, and Sam Willmott*.

The band will include Elmo Zapp on bass, Conor Keelan on guitar, and Joshua Roberts on drums.

*Not appearing in-person

All guests will enjoy a complimentary Prosecco toast and a slice of birthday cake.

A portion of the proceeds for this event will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

$85 cover charge. $140 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS MUPPET TREASURE ISLAND, FEAT. Amber Ardolino , NIK WALKER, & MORE! - JUNE 5 AT 9:30 PM

It's time to "Sail for Adventure!"

After the past two years of "Cabin Fever," ship out to Feinstein's/54 Below for 54 Sings Muppet Treasure Island. Get ready to "Shiver Your Timbers" to songs from the film written by legendary writing team Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann. With an all-star cast of Broadway favorites, you'll be hard-pressed to find "Something Better."

Join us for a sensational, Muppetational, cinematic evening!

Featuring Caroline Aimetti, Amber Ardolino, Dan Becker, Aaron F. Brateman, Alexander Ferguson, Bre Jackson, Danté Jeanfelix, Devon Meddock, Kyle Scatliffe, Zoe Siegel, Nik Walker, Nikisha Williams, and Wesley Zurick.

Music directed by Ben Caplan. Produced by Fergie L. Philippe and Ben Caplan.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.