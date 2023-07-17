Experience & JULET With a Cast Concert at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents & The Players - Cast Members from & Juliet on July 23rd, 2023 at 7pm and 9:30pm. Get ready for an unforgettable night of pop favorites and musical theatre classics alike with the cast of one of Broadway’s hottest new musicals: & Juliet!

Get ready amperSTANS because the cast of & Juliet is taking over 54 Below! For one night only, the Players from Broadway’s newest smash hit musical are singing their favorite songs in & The Players. This place is about to blow, so grab your tickets for a ROARing night of jams!

The cast includes, Brandon Antonio, Michael Ivan Carrier, Virgil Gadson, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Kate Mina Lin, Daniel J. Maldonado, Ava Noble, Kim Onah (7pm show only), Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

The concert is produced by Linnae Medeiros (54 Sings Harry Styles, 54 Sings ABBA) with music direction by Drew Wutke.

& The Players - Cast Members from & Juliet plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 23rd at 7pm and 9:30pm. Cover charges for the 7pm concert are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees) and premiums are $90 ($100.50 with fees). Cover charges for the 9:30pm concert are $35-$45 ($40-$51 with fees), and premiums are $75 ($83 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.