Exclusive: Celia Berk to Release New EP; Listen to the First Song Now

Celia Berk, esteemed interpreter of the Great American Songbook, will release a new four-song collection titled Four Seasons of Song: Spring this Friday, February 28. Ahead of the EP, BroadwayWorld is excited to premiere a new recording from the collection, "They Say It's Spring." Listen to the track now below!

The first in a series of season-themed EPs to be released this year, the EP is co-produced by TONY and GRAMMY-award-winning sound designer Scott Lehrer and composer and music director Bálint Varga who provides the arrangements and orchestrations. The EP contains Berk’s singular versions of “They Say It’s Spring” (Bob Haymes, Marty Clarke), “April Fooled Me / The Breeze And I” (Jerome Kern, Dorothy Fields / Ernesto Lecuona, Al Stillman), “Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most” (Tommy Wolf, Fran Landesman), and “Spring Isn’t Everything” (Harry Warren, Ralph Blane).

Also performing on the EP are Seoyeon Im on violin, Mario Gotoh on viola, Laura Metcalf on cello and Kevin Kuhn on guitar. Four Seasons of Song: Spring will be available digitally via Gramercy Nightingale Music Co.

In addition to recording the Summer, Autumn and Winter Four Seasons of Song EPs for release later this year—each with distinctive arrangements and orchestrations by Bálint Varga—Celia will continue appearing at various cabaret venues. On May 4, she debuts a new show CELIA BERK: FOR THE RECORD at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) at 7pm. The evening will feature highlights from her critically acclaimed albums and a spotlight on Four Seasons of Song. Learn more about the event here.

Bálint Varga is a New York-based composer originally from Budapest, Hungary. His work has been performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Jazz At Lincoln Center, Symphony Hall, Bastille Opera House and Birdland. His writing credits include d’ILLUSION: The Houdini Musical (an audio theater experience on Spotify), and YASUKE—The Legend of the Black Samurai, currently in development for Broadway.

ABOUT CELIA BERK

Celia Berk is an award-winning vocalist living in New York City whose recordings have attracted listeners around the world. She has made memorable appearances at Carnegie Hall, Jazz At Lincoln Center, Birdland Theater, The Town Hall and the National Arts Club. Influenced by iconic singers and their interpretations of theater, jazz, and popular standards, Celia is known for her intimate style, warm cello sound and affinity for hidden gems by great songwriters.

Celia has been praised by some of the most prominent champions of the Great American Songbook. Rex Reed calls her “One of the best singers I’ve heard in a long time.” Stephen Holden wrote in The New York Times, “Ms. Berk makes you feel about New York the same way a Cole Porter song makes you feel about Paris.” BroadwayWorld described her as a “first-class vocalist and a master of the art of song interpretation.”

Celia Berk released her third album, Now That I Have Everything, in September 2022. It was included on the 2023 Grammy Awards Preliminary Ballot, named one of the Top 10 Vocalist Recordings of 2022 by The Broadway Radio Show, and was nominated for the BroadwayWorld and LaMott Friedman Awards. Celia’s second album, Manhattan Serenade, received the 2017 LaMott Friedman Award from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets. You Can’t Rush Spring and Celia’s solo cabaret debut earned her a 2015 Bistro Award: Vocalist, 2015 MAC Award: New York Debut/Female, 2015 BroadwayWorld Award for Best New York Cabaret Debut, and The 2015 Margaret Whiting Award. She is a Voting Member of The Recording Academy.

