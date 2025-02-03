Celia Berk Returns to 54 Below in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celia Berk in For The Record will play 54 Below on May 4, 2025 at 7PM. Berk, known for her intimate interpretations, warm cello sound, and affinity for hidden gems by great songwriters, will return to 54 Below with a new show featuring highlights from her critically acclaimed albums, and a spotlight on her upcoming EPs, Four Seasons Of Song.

Berk's Four Seasons of Songs launches on February 28 with a 4-song EP titled, Spring, produced by Scott Lehrer & Bálint Varga and featuring arrangements & orchestrations by Bálint Varga. Berk is accompanied by Seoyeon Im on violin, Mario Gotoh on viola, Laura Metcalf on cello and Kevin Kuhn on guitar.

“For the record, I love finding hidden gems by great songwriters,” says Berk, “and I love recording them with great collaborators who help me reveal each song's special facets. Four Seasons of Song is my first collaboration with Bálint Varga, and he will join me at 54 Below to share songs from our ‘spring suite,' preview our Summer EP, and revisit some of my most popular recordings.” - Celia Berk

“Working with Celia has been an incredibly fulfilling experience. She brings her own bold ideas and sensitivity to every arrangement, and we share the goal of creating something artistically compelling.” - Bálint Varga

Comments