Essence and Jazmine & More to Perform at DRAG ME TO JOANNE'S in March

Joanne Trattoria has revealed the special guests for the month of March for Drag Me To Joanne’s, a free speakeasy drag show hosted by Jupiter Genesis. The special guests announced are Essence and Jazmine (March 6), Atomic Annie and Victoria Holiday (March 13), Beaujangles and MR. E. MINX (March 20), and Julie J and Myster E Mel Kiki (March 27).

Last week, it was announced that there would be an additional performance added every Wednesday due to popular demand. The first performance will start at 5:30pm and the second performance will start at 7:30pm.

Weekly performances began on Wednesday, February 14 with a sold-out opening night which was hosted by Jupiter Genesis.

Joanne Trattoria is the popular, cozy family-owned (by Lady Gaga’s parents, Joe and Cynthia Germanotta) restaurant, located in the Upper West Side.

Hosted by the sensational Jupiter Genesis, the show will rotate New York’s best drag artists from week to week (and yes, there will be ample Lady Gaga action). The only charge is that of your meal – no cover charge for the performance ever. Joanne Trattoria’s full Italian menu will be available during performances.

A one-of-a-kind experience, Drag Me To Joanne’s is the only free weekly speakeasy drag show on the Upper West Side. For reservations, text ‘DRAG’ to 212 721 0068, or click on the OpenTable link here.

Photo credit: Mettie Ostrowski