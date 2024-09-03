Elvira Tortora Celebrates Milestone Birthday With Encore of THE BOOKMAKER'S DAUGHTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The bookmaker's daughter celebrates a milestone birthday with an encore of her award-winning debut show!

The bookmaker's daughter is turning 70! Elvira Tortora, 2024 Bistro-Award Winner and MAC Award Nominee, returns to Don't Tell Mama on Saturday, October 5, at 8:00 PM, in an encore performance of The Bookmaker's Daughter! Tortora celebrates her milestone birthday by sharing memories of her childhood as the daughter of a bookie living and raising a family in Brooklyn.

With much love and good humor, Tortora shares her story through the songs of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Frank Loesser, Stephen Sondheim, and more! Directed by Lina Koutrakos, with Musical Director/Arranger Gregory Toroian on piano.

Tortora returned to her first love, musical theatre, after a 23-year career at Jones New York. A new-found devotion to the study of acting and improv led to various roles in independent films and eventually to voice teacher Celeste Simone. After Simone encouraged Tortora to enroll in the cabaret workshops of Lina Koutrakos, she found her calling: Telling her own stories. And this lady has a story to tell!

The Bookmaker's Daughter

Saturday, October 5 at 8:00 PM (doors open at 7:15 PM)

ELVIRA TORTORA - Vocals

Gregory Toroian - Musical Director/Arranger

Lina Koutrakos - Director

Don't Tell Mama

343 W 46th St, NYC

https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8403-elvira-tortora-the-bookmaker-s-daughter-10-5-24

$20 cover + $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person

Food menu available. CASH ONLY. No credit cards.

