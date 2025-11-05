Elizabeth Stanley to Perform at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, Company) will kick off the holiday season in style with “Let Your Heart Be Light” — a one-night-only concert at the intimate Laurie Beechman Theater on Friday, December 12, 2025, at 7pm.

is an award-winning actor, singer, and musician, best known perhaps for her work on Broadway, recently starring in the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill, earning nominations for the Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle, as well as a Grammy Award for the original cast recording. Elizabeth has captivated New York theater audiences ever since her Broadway debut as April in the revival of Sondheim’s Company directed by John Doyle, and has since played an eclectic array of comedic and dramatic, classic and contemporary leading ladies including Claire De Loone in the Broadway revival of On the Town (Drama Desk nomination), Dyanne in Million Dollar Quartet, Allison in Cry-Baby, Gussie in James Lapine’s production of Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along (Encores), and her New York Times-praised performance as Vera in New York City Center’s gala production of Pal Joey. Off-Broadway she has been seen as The Nurse in Hello, Again (Transport Group, Drama League Award), The First Lady in F**king A (Signature Theatre), and most recently in the premiere of Adam Gwon’s All The World’s A Stage (Keen Company, Off-Broadway Alliance Award). She starred opposite Vanessa Williams and Santino Fontana in Sondheim’s Anyone Can Whistle in Concert at Carnegie Hall with MasterVoices and as Luisa in Maury Yeston’s Nine opposite Steven Pasquale at The Kennedy Center. Elizabeth also starred as Francesca in the First National Tour of Jason Robert Brown’s The Bridges of Madison County, and as Kira in the First National Tour of Xanadu.

Equally present on screen, Elizabeth appears in the upcoming Steven Spielberg/David Koepp feature, as well as Season 3 of P-Valley. She was a recurring guest star on the FX series Kindred and HBO Max's Gossip Girl. Other guest appearances include The Equalizer, New Amsterdam, Younger, Blue Bloods, N0S482, FBI, The Get Down, The Affair, Black Box, Made in Jersey, Fringe, and Company (PBS Great Performances).

Ms. Stanley is an associate artist at Barrington Stage and has performed at such wonderful theaters as Philadelphia Theatre Company, La Jolla Playhouse, Sundance Theatre Festival, Sacramento Music Circus, Pittsburgh CLO, Rep. of St. Louis, The O'Neill, Pioneer Theatre Company, and Cincinnati Playhouse, among others.

As a concert soloist, she recently made her New York Pops debut at Carnegie Hall with maestro Steven Reineke. She appeared twice with the San Diego Symphony at The Rady Shell conducted by Rob Fisher and Steven Reineke, and in a new symphonic production of Ragtime with The Boston Pops conducted by Keith Lockhart. She has also performed with Houston Symphony, Colorado Symphony, St. Louis Symphony, Ocean City Symphony, New York Pops Underground, and many solo engagements. Elizabeth is a graduate of Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music.