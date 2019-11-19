Elizabeth Loyacano Will Make Debut at The Green Room 42 with A POCKETFUL OF DREAMS

Hang onto your hats as this Broadway singer and dancer shares her journey of navigating the fragile and often comical vicissitudes of the precarious artist's life. Elizabeth Loyacano will have you laughing your way through her "musical journal entry" as she bears her soul and opens her heart welcoming all to revive and reclaim the humanity and humor that can carry us all through the shared experience of the unpredictable. A night of broadway melodies, fabulous standards and always, laughter!

Info

December 10th, Tuesday, at 9:30pm

Green Room 42 - 570 10th Ave/42nd St.

For more information visit: https://www.onfournyc.com/about1.html





