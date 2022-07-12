Eleri Ward, Lee Roy Reams & More to Take Part in CABARET CONVERSATIONS at 92NY

The 92nd Street Y, New York School of Music has announced new guests for their popular interview series, Cabaret Conversations, now in its third year. Led by award-winning cabaret historian and performer Michael Kirk Lane, the series was recently the recipient of the 2022 Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award for Best Virtual Presentation. Each edition of Cabaret Conversations focuses on the guest's achievements, contributions to and work in the art form of Cabaret in New York City. Joining Lane this summer are Lee Roy Reams, Eleri Ward, and Carolyn Montgomery. This online offering is perfect for both practitioners and fans of the art form of cabaret, whether in NYC or elsewhere. Recordings of all previous editions, which include sit-downs with Chita Rivera, Lillias White, and Joe Iconis, are also available for purchase.



Mon, July 25, 7-8:30 pm ET

Lee Roy Reams has been hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's song & dance man nonpareil" for his leading Broadway roles in The Producers (Carbonell, Helen Hayes & Las Vegas Life Awards), 42nd Street (Tony & Drama Desk Nominations), Beauty & the Beast, La Cage Aux Folles, Hello, Dolly!, An Evening with Jerry Herman, Applause, Lorelei, Oklahoma! and Sweet Charity. On Broadway, he directed the last revival of Carol Channing's Hello, Dolly! and An Evening with Jerry Herman . His TV, concert & cabaret appearances have taken him around the world and to the White House before four U.S. Presidents (Carter, Reagan, Bush Sr. & Clinton). Most recently, he played to another sold out house at Broadway's Feinstein's / 54 Below & made history as the first American male to star as Dolly in an Equity production of Hello, Dolly! at the Wick Theatre where he also starred in La Cage Aux Folles. He's a board member of the Chita Rivera Awards & received the Friars Club Thespian of the Year Award. He also is the proud recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from his alma mater, CCM / University of Cincinnati.



Mon, Aug 29, 7-8:30 pm ET

Eleri Ward, currently on tour with music superstar Josh Groban, is a New York City-based actor, singer, and musician. A Perfect Little Death - her first acoustic folk Sondheim album - is now available on all streaming platforms through Ghostlight Records. A follow up will be released in Fall 2022. Her original pop music has been called "soaring" (Nexus Music Blog), "astonishing" (Rising Artists), and "dreamy" (Neon Music). Her most recent EP, Friction , was released in 2021. She has been singing and acting since she was eight years old, and has always strived to carve out her own space with the uniqueness she brings to the theater. Eleri studied songwriting at Berklee College of Music before transferring and graduating from The Boston Conservatory with a BFA in Musical Theater and an emphasis in Songwriting, which shows itself clearly in the way she has taken on the Sondheim canon. www.eleriward.com @eleriward



Mon, Sep 19, 7-8:30 pm ET

Carolyn Montgomery is a multi MAC, Bistro and Nightlife award winning singer/songwriter, who has performed in major venues across 36 states, Montreal and London. In 2017, she co-founded the American Songbook Association, a 501(c)3 nonprofit arts organization that promotes and preserves classic American musical legacies (Jazz, Musical Theatre and the American Songbook, old and new) through education programs, senior enrichment, live events, and Cabaret Scenes magazine. As the Executive Director as well as the Director of Education and Outreach, Carolyn creates programs that reach thousands of public school students annually, across all five boroughs of New York City. She employs some of New York's finest entertainers as instructors. She partners with some of New York's most underserved communities, nurturing their students with music. Carolyn lives on the West Side of Manhattan with her son Eli and a Jack Russell terrier named George.

ABOUT Michael Kirk Lane



Michael Kirk Lane is 2-time Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award winner, having most recently won in 2022 for Best Virtual Presentation. Along with 3 previous MAC nominations, Lane has been nominated for 11 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, winning in 2018 for Best Show. Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorld Cabaret has called Lane "one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today." Cabaret Scenes Magazine has deemed Lane's work "musical comedy heaven."

Beyond his own experience performing in cabaret, Lane's experience managing two of the city's most renowned cabaret venues (The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Don't Tell Mama) offers him a unique vantage point and perspective on the art form.

As a teaching artist for over 20 years, Lane has taught all ages from pre-school to retirement homes. In each class he brings the same philosophy to his teaching, no matter the age of the students. "Art, Theatre, and Music are ways for us to connect with our most authentic self, and to explore the world around us," he says.

The 92NY School of Music is under the direction of Yana Stotland.