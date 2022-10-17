Donna McKechnie to Honor Sondheim at 54 Below With TAKE ME TO THE WORLD

54 BELOW will welcome Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie back after a previously sold-out 2022 run with her show Take Me to the World - The Songs of Stephen Sondheim. The Broadway legend will honor the great composer with song selections from Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Anyone Can Whistle, and more. McKechnie's three-night encore engagement will feature stories of her time working with Stephen Sondheim and the great influence he had in her life, both personally and professionally. Broadway's original "Cassie" is back on the 54 Below stage March 9-11 at 7:00pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/Donna.

Donna received the Tony AwardÂ® and is best known for creating the role of Cassie in A Chorus Line. She has also appeared on Broadway in State Fair; On the Town; Company; Promises, Promises; and Stephen Sondheim - A Musical Tribute, (which she also choreographed). Donna has received the Fred Astaire Award and the Bistro Award for Outstanding Female Performance, the Los Angeles Drama League Award, as well as nominations for a Mac Award and a Helen Hayes Award. In 2019, Ms. McKechnie was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame.

Donna McKechnie: Take Me to the World - The Songs of Stephen Sondheim plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) March 9-11 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $60-$70 ($67.50-$78.50 with fees), with premium seats are $115-$120 ($128-$133.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Donna. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDSÂ® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony AwardÂ®-winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.