Donna McKechnie is Bringing MY MUSICAL COMEDY LIFE to The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Donna McKechnie for three performances, Thursday, March 19 to Saturday, March 21 at 7:00 PM. Her show "My Musical Comedy Life" is a musical memoir about a young girl from the Midwest who has dreams about being a dancer in New York. Recently inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame, McKechnie takes us behind the scenes with stories about some of the great people she has worked with, along with recreating her numbers from legendary Broadway shows like Promises Promises, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Sweet Charity, Follies and A Chorus Line. She shares stories about the ups and downs of life in theatre with hopeful reflection of a woman who still believes in happy endings.

Donna McKechnie, who received a Best Actress Tony Award for her performance in A Chorus Line, is regarded internationally as one of Broadway's foremost singing and dancing leading ladies, having starred in and also choreographed numerous musical theatrical productions in London's West End, Paris and Tokyo. More recently, Donna starred in the new musical Halftime, co-starred in Arena Stage's production of The Pajama Game, and in Michael John Lachuisa's The Wild Party in London's West End.a??

Ms. McKechnie's other Broadway credits include How To Succeed in Business..., On The Town, Promises Promises, Company, State Fair (Fred Astaire Award), and John Doyle's production of The Visit. Besides her extensive work performing in concert and with symphony orchestras across the country, Donna has starred in numerous regional plays and musicals, including Follies, Annie Get Your Gun, Mack and Mabel, Gypsy, The Glass Menagerie and The Subject War Roses. Bob Fosse invited Donna to star in his last production, a National tour of Sweet Charity, for which she was nominated for a Helen Hayes Award. She has appeared in numerous television dramatic series and musical shows including HBO Specials, "Hullabaloo," "The Tonight Show," "Fame," "Cheers," and "Dark Shadows." She was also featured in the films, The Little Prince and Every Little Step. Ms. McKechnie's memoir, Time Steps - My Musical Comedy Life, was published by Simon and Schuster.

Donna McKechnie will perform at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) from Thursday, March 19 to Saturday, March 21 at 7:00 PM. The cover charge ranges from $30-$90. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You