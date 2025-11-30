Dina Martina Returns to Café Carlyle for 2-Night Engagement

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This May, Café Carlyle — New York’s legendary home for cabaret and storytelling through song — will welcome Dina Martina for a special two-night engagement of her new show, The Gossamer Voice of Dina Martina, presented by Daniel Nardicio with musical direction by Lance Horne.

Performances will take place May 19 and 20, marking her return to the iconic venue after last June’s sold-out appearance. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8:45 p.m.

A cult figure in queer performance and one of cabaret’s most original comedic voices, Dina Martina has astonished, confounded, and delighted audiences for decades with her surreal humor, eccentric musicality, and gloriously unpredictable stagecraft. Her Café Carlyle engagement brings that unmistakable artistry to one of the city’s most storied rooms, promising two nights of chaos, glamour, and comedic brilliance.

Curated by nightlife impresario Daniel Nardicio, this engagement represents a rare and thrilling blend of classic cabaret tradition with avant-absurdist performance.

“Dina Martina is one of the most brilliantly strange and beloved performers in queer culture,” says Nardicio. “Bringing her to Café Carlyle is a dream — this is a perfect match between artist and venue.”