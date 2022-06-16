Desi Oakley to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY This Week

The popular weekly Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, now at the Broadway Makers Marketplace and hosted by renowned talk show Host & Producer Rye Myers "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!" will welcome Broadway actress, creator, artist, and composer Desi Oakley! Desi has been seen on Broadway in Les Misérables, Annie, WICKED, and Chicago. She has also been seen across America in the Waitress and EVITA national tours!

Desi Oakley will be talking with Rye about the debut of her new original musical The Light Effect, which is debuting at the Green Room 42 on Thursday, June 30, and so much more! The Light Effect is a new original musical about a young woman in New York City whose life changes when she discovers that she has a superpower to see individuals who are silently experiencing suicidal ideation; in the process, she illuminates their unique worth by reminding them that they're enough.

This week's show is sponsored by the new Broadway musical Mr. Saturday Night starring Billy Crystal and based on the film also starring Crystal. The show has generously given ticket vouchers for a future performance which will be given to the winners of the Broadway trivia segment. All shows of Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway will also be live-streamed on Rye's YouTube and Facebook platforms for those who cannot attend.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is now at the Broadway Makers Marketplace (at the Turnstyle Underground Marketplace at Columbus Circle, West 57th & 8th Ave) on Sundays from 6:00-7:00 pm. Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway was previously at BAR 9 in Hell's Kitchen, where it debuted for the first time on September 23, 2021. Rye had his final show at BAR 9 on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Come out and see why audiences are raving about Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway and calling it "the best Broadway talk show of the decade!" and why audiences come out week after week to see "a show that makes them smile and takes them away from what is going on in the world, at least for an hour of their day." Rye Myers is being praised for his passionate, influential, fun, and deep-diving conversations with some of the best names in the Broadway and theater industry!

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is a talk show accessible for ALL Broadway and theater lovers and gives audiences an up-close and personal look at their favorite stars and Broadway industry folks. Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is currently the ONLY live Broadway-themed audience talk show in New York City to offer the "long-form interview" style.

Thrown into the fun one-hour show is audience Broadway trivia with exclusive giveaways ranging from Broadway tickets, merchandise, and of kind items not found anywhere else! Past sponsors for the show have included Broadway Plus, Playbill, Girl From The North Country, Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway, Jersey Boys, Randy Rainbow's Playing with Myself, Harvey Fierstein's I Was Better Last Night, The Play That Goes Wrong, Come From Away, Broadway Makers Marketplace, and many others!

It is free to attend Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, but be sure to look around the shop before or after the show to see what the shop offers and pick up a few things!

Past guests of Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway have included Danny Quadrino, Analise Scarpaci, Joey Contreras, Ben Cameron, Drew Gasparini, Hannah Cruz, Michael Mott, Michael Kushner, Alyssa Wray (American Idol Top 9), Michael Longoria, and many others! For a complete list of past and upcoming guests, to see production photos, stream prior week's shows, and learn more about the show, visit www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends.

To learn more about Broadway Makers Marketplace, go to www.broadwaymakersmarketplace.store.

All artists are subject to change, so make sure you follow @rye_myers on social media to see all updates and announcements of upcoming guests.



ABOUT RYE MYERS

Rye Myers is a talk show Host, Producer, and "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!". He is the Founder of Rye Entertainment, LLC and RyeTheNewsGuy.com, the latter of which he has run for over six years. Rye's infectious, energetic, and compassionate style to connect with people has landed him interviews with OSCAR, GRAMMY, EMMY, and TONY Award winners and big names in the industry, including Nathan Lane, Billy Porter, Susan Stroman, George Takei, David Hyde Pierce, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, and many others! Rye has produced and hosted numerous video interviews, behind-the-scenes segments, award show round-ups, red carpet coverage, live events, and cabarets. Rye also works with other creatives in helping them interview celebrities, produce their dream project, and more.

He is also the Host and Exec Producer/Creator of Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, the popular FREE Broadway-themed variety talk show Sundays at 6:00 p.m at the Broadway Makers Marketplace at Columbus Circle. In addition to that, he Hosts and Producers "Live with Rye!" his digital streaming talk show series on YouTube that premieres new episodes every Tuesday at 6 pm. You can see all of his Hosting and Producing endeavors at www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com and www.RyeEntertainment.com. He also has an active social media presence, so follow @rye_myers on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok and LIKE /OfficialRyeMyers on Facebook.

ABOUT DESI OAKLEY

Desi Oakley is an Broadway, TV and voice actress, singer-songwriter and composer / lyricist based in NYC. Desi is most well-known from her star turn as "Jenna" in Waitress (leading the First National Tour and West End productions) and her fresh take on the role of "Roxie" in the Broadway production of Chicago. Born and raised in Wichita, Kansas, Desi was exposed to professional theatre at Music Theatre Wichita and began performing at the young age of 8 years old, becoming a professional at only 14 years old. Her learning continued at the University of Michigan, where she proudly earned a BFA in Musical Theatre. Shortly after her graduation, she made her Broadway debut in Wicked. From there, Desi was found in Playbills like the Original Broadway Cast Revival of Annie, the Broadway Revival of Les Misérables, and the First National Tour of Evita as the Eva Péron Alternate.

Alongside stage performance, Desi voices national commercials and can be seen on TV shows like Gotham and HBO's The Gilded Age. Desi has created and composed an original musical called The Light Effect that brings awareness and hope to those struggling with mental health; it will debut in concert form at Greenroom42 on June 30th. To stay up to date with Desi, follow her on Instagram: @desioakley, or go to www.desioakley.com to learn more ways to connect with her.

ABOUT BROADWAY MAKERS MARKETPLACE

Broadway Makers Marketplace (BMM) is a unique shopping experience created For Broadway Fans, By Broadway Fans, offering direct access to some of today's top Broadway vendors and makers. Currently, over 40 small business artisans and industry professionals, including several actors and stage managers, have taken their love for Broadway and created their own line of Broadway-inspired merchandise and handcrafted items and collectibles.

From jewelry and candles to bags made from old theater curtains, even Broadway playbills, and window cards, Broadway Makers Marketplace has something for every type of Broadway fan. BMM offers every theatre-goer an opportunity to shop, hang out, and experience something truly unique. It is located in the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle (57th & 8th Ave Subway Station). The store is open daily from 11:00 am to 7 pm till the end of April but is available 24/7 online at https://www.broadwaymakersmarketplace.store.

Broadway Makers Marketplace is part of an ongoing effort to support small businesses and artists within the Broadway community. It began when a group of vendors created a space where they could collaborate with their community, generate business, and connect with other theatre fans. Founded by Michael T. Clarkston and Andrea Koehler, Broadway Makers Marketplace is a place where everyone is welcome to share their passion for theatre while nurturing artistic talents in a diversity of applications.

For more information on Broadway Underground events or to shop online, visit https://www.Broadwaymakersmarketplace.store