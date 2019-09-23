Desi Oakley And Hannah Elless Join The Cast Of Angela Sclafani's PASSION PROJECT at the Green Room 42

Desi Oakley and Hannah Elless join The Green Room 42 for the world premiere of Angela Sclafani's Passion Project: Love Songs From Women To Their Work On Monday, September 23 At 9:30pm.

Within original lyrical and sonic landscapes, twelve unsung women from history sing to their great loves: the object of their careers. An aviator sings to her airplane, an acrobat to her tightrope, an astronomer to her comet. PASSION PROJECT features direction by MARY BIRNBAUM and music direction, arrangements, and orchestration by Macy Schmidt.

The full cast now includes Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, or Change, "All My Children"), Desi Oakley (Waitress, Chicago), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In The Heights), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Grace McLean (Alice by Heart, The Great Comet of 1812), Katie Thompson (Giant, Renascence), Shoba Narayan (Hamilton, The Great Comet of 1812), Kim Blanck (Alice By Heart, Octet), and Ashley Perez Flanagan (Hadestown, The Great Comet of 1812). The concert will also include LAUREN ROBINSON, DENISE TILLMAN, and BRITT HEWITT, as well as an eight-piece all-female band.

PASSION PROJECT was developed, in part, at the Orchard Project NYC Greenhouse. The need for this song cycle today, Angela Sclafani explains, is "to redefine love as passion for one's own creativity and to use that definition to illuminate the women we have forgotten is a necessary act of healing. We need to keep widening the breadth of female stories in the theater and diversifying the artists that bring them to life. I think that this piece is both timely and timeless in its efforts to reach back into past lives in order to bring more power to women today."

Tickets begin at $22.50 and are available at THE GREEN ROOM 42 box office and online at TheGreenRoom42.com. To learn more about PASSION PROJECT, click here.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You