DeLaney Westfall to Join Amanda Jane Cooper and Isaac Sutton in BROADWAY ISRAEL

International theater and concert star, Isaac Sutton, will welcome two Broadway Stars upon his return to NYC, on Oct. 24th at The Green Room 42, with an encore performance of his acclaimed show, BROADWAY ISRAEL.

Just announced! DeLaney Westfall, who has appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots, Beautiful- The Carole King Musical and Side Show, joins Isaac Sutton and his previously announced Broadway guest star, Amanda Jane Cooper, for BROADWAY ISRAEL - A celebration of Classic Broadway.

This show will mark their first return to the NYC stage since Covid and their first reunion on stage since their last joint concert tours in Israel.

DeLaney Westfall ,originally from St. George Utah, received her BFA from Brigham Young University in Music Dance Theater. In 2014 she was cast in the Kennedy Center pre-Broadway revival of Side Show. She then followed the production to New York where it played at the St. James Theater. After closing the show in winter 2015, she was cast as Cosette in Pennsylvania Shakespeare's production of Les Miserables. Following that, she began rehearsals for the North American First National Tour of Beautiful -The Carole King Musical. DeLaney then took on the principal role of Lauren on Broadway in the smash hit Kinky Boots. She finished her run in January 2018 and immediately started rehearsals for Barrow Street Theater's critically acclaimed, award-winning production of Sweeney Todd, playing Johanna. In August 2019, DeLaney joined the Broadway production of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, until the closing of that show in October 2019.

Amanda Jane Cooper is one of the longest running Glindas in Wicked on Broadway. Before her run on stage at the Gershwin Theater, she played the role in two National Tours including at the Kennedy Center for 10 weeks, where she performed the role for First Lady Michelle Obama. As the show's 15th Anniversary Glinda, Amanda recently joined Kristin Chenoweth on NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween. You've seen her as quirky characters on Glee, Bones, CSI, Disney's Jessie, ABC's Selfie, the films Smart People and Days Like This and more.

BROADWAY ISRAEL is a unique celebration of Broadway performed in English and Hebrew. Sutton's return follows his previous sold out shows at Feinstein's/54 Below, and his most recent critically lauded summer 2021 Israeli concert tour which captured rave reviews. BROADWAY ISRAEL- a Classic Celebration of Broadway - features beloved songs from Wicked, NBC's Smash, The Phantom of The Opera, Cabaret, Fiddler on The Roof, My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun and many more. Sutton, the recipient of several major awards in Israel, will be joined by Musical Director Dan Pardo on piano, Greg Orlando on double bass and Matt Covey on drums.

Isaac Sutton, a leading male vocalist in Israel who has introduced Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and with the region's top symphony orchestras. After successful shows in the US, Europe, Canada, Brazil and across Israel - including performances with The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Habima National Theater, The Cameri Theater Tel Aviv and Gesher Theater Jaffa - Sutton also performed a duet with Tony Award winner, Kristin Chenoweth, at The Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ.

Since 2018, Sutton has been collaborating with Broadway stars and has brought performers including Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd) and Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages) to tour with him in Israel.

Sutton is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival where he was accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and from The Israel Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more. Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows such as Las Vegas-Tel Aviv, Broadway & All That Jazz, Tonight A Musical and Shalom Hollywood.

Sutton began performing at the age of 21, while serving in the Israeli Army. He was requested to serve as MC, and also to sing, at Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin's memorial services. Sutton is an MBA graduate with honors from Tel Aviv University, who received his musical theatre training at Circle in the Square and Manhattan School of Music.

ISAAC SUTTON performs BROADWAY ISRAEL at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue, NYC) on October 24, 2021 at 7:00pm with special Broadway Stars, Amanda Jane Cooper of Wicked and DeLaney Westfall of Kinky Boots.

There is a$29-$69 cover charge. Tickets and information are available at Box office: 646-707-2990 or at HERE!