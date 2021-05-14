Dave Konig and Elliot Finkel Return to Don't Tell Mama

In celebration of New York opening up again, DAVE KONIG, with Elliot Finkel, is bringing real LIVE entertainment back for two special nights. After a long year of quiet stages, they decided to bring their intimate show to the historic cabaret theatre, Don't Tell Mama, to give audiences a chance to celebrate life - and comedy - returning to NYC! Prior to the shutdown, DAVE KONIG, America's Most Beloved, Living Entertainer, was appearing on TV and touring nationally and Elliot Finkel had just finished the Grand Hotel concert with John Schneider, directed by Tony nominee Walter Willison.

The three time Emmy winning comedian promises an evening of great comedy - with some great music - in a limited seating environment to ensure everyone's safety and comfort as a wonderful welcome back to live entertainment in New York City.

DAVE KONIG has guest starred on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Louie, and Crashing, and many others. On Broadway he played the fast-talking deejay Vince Fontaine in the Tommy Tune revival of Grease. He wrote and performed the Off-Broadway solo shows, Addicted to Show Business and Hebrew School Dropout, which the New York Times called "lightning fast, charming, insightful, and very, very funny". In the fall, his new stand up special will be released by Drybar Comedy.

Elliot Finkel has appeared at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Hollywood Bowl, and White House; as well as with such orchestras as Los Angeles, National Dallas, and many others. He and his brother Ian co-starred on Broadway with Michael Feinstein, Sid Caesar, and their beloved father, Emmy Award winner Fyvush Finkel. He has toured with such diverse artists as Ginger Rogers, Milton Berle, Theodore Bikel, Roberta Peters and Jan Peerce. His shows The Finkel Follies, and Fyvush Finkel Live both received Drama Desk nominations.