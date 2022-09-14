Dame Edna's Impersonator Scott F. Mason To Make NYC Debut At Don't Tell Mama

Award-winning Dame Edna Impersonator, Scott F. Mason, will bring his stand-up comedy tribute show to Don't Tell Mama in NYC for two performances on September 23 at 9:30pm and September 24 at 8:00pm.

Dame Edna's award-winning Honorary Understudy, Scott F. Mason is making her NYC debut at Don't Tell Mama! Mason was named by the real Dame's creator, Barry Humphries, as the Honorary Understudy in a contest on Broadway in 2010 (also judged by Michael Feinstein and Michael Musto).

Mason combines his own comic material with classic quips from the real Dame Edna. She's ready to share a round of double-entendre one-liners, and one never knows what to expect from her quick wit and mischievous observations of the crowd and American life!

"Scott has a special spark. He seemed to truly understand Edna's subversive wit."- (2010) Michael Musto, Village Voice critic and contest judge

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th St in New York, NY. Price is $20 cover plus a $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks). Cash only.

For reservations, please visit: www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows/6968-one-dame-funny-night-at-dtm-featuring-dame-edna-s-honorary-understudy-scott-f-mason-9-23-22

Mason has been professionally impersonating Dame Edna since 2003. He was inducted into the Sunburst Convention of Tribute Artists' Hall of Fame for "Funniest Male" in 2011 and won Best Comedian in the Las Vegas Reel Awards in 2010 and 2012. He also appears as a Dame Edna impersonator in the award-winning 2010 short subject documentary, Just About Famous, and its 2015 full-length documentary sequel.