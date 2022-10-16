Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dame Edna Impersonator Scott F. Mason to Present MOUTH TO MOUTH WITH THE DAME in November

"Mouth to Mouth with The Dame" is directed by Tanya Moberly. 

Oct. 16, 2022  

Dame Edna Impersonator Scott F. Mason to Present MOUTH TO MOUTH WITH THE DAME in November

Award-winning Dame Edna Impersonator, Scott F. Mason, will bring his stand-up comedy tribute show to Don't Tell Mama in NYC on November 4, 2022 at 7pm. "Mouth to Mouth with The Dame" is directed by Tanya Moberly.

Dame Edna's award-winning Honorary Understudy, Scott F. Mason is making her return to at Don't Tell Mama! Mason was named by the real Dame's creator, Barry Humphries, as the Honorary Understudy in a Playbill-sponsored contest on Broadway in 2010 (also judged by Michael Feinstein and Michael Musto). Mason combines his own comic material with classic quips from the real Dame Edna. She's ready to share a round of double-entendre one-liners, and one never knows what to expect from her quick wit and mischievous observations of the crowd and American life!

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th St in New York, NY. Price is $20 cover plus a $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks). Cash only.

For reservations, please visit:
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203534®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.donttellmamanyc.com%2Fshows%2F7091-mouth-to-mouth-with-the-dame-featuring-dame-edna-s-honorary-understudy-scott-f-mason-11-4-22?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Mason has been professionally impersonating Dame Edna since 2003. He was inducted into the Sunburst Convention of Tribute Artists' Hall of Fame for "Funniest Male" in 2011 and won Best Comedian in the Las Vegas Reel Awards in 2010 and 2012. He also appears as a Dame Edna impersonator in the award-winning 2010 short subject documentary, Just About Famous, and its 2015 full-length documentary sequel.


