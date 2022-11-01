Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DROM Welcomes France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan Back To NYC

The performance is on Sunday, November 6th at 6pm.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 01, 2022  

DROM Welcomes France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan Back To NYC

French-Algerian guitar master Pierre Bensusan's 2020 North American tour was in full swing when the pandemic shut it down causing him to return home to France. He's making up for lost time with an extensive North American tour that will bring him to the stage of DROM, NYC's premiere venue for world music.

The performance is on Sunday, November 6th at 6pm.

Bensusan has, throughout his career and a string of recordings, confirmed his place as an acoustic visionary who combines sensibility with shadings of ethereal jazz, latin, celtic, pop, world music and classical melodies; free and fusion styles. Born in 1957 in French Algeria, Bensusan released his debut album Près de Paris in 1975 at the age of 17. It won Le Grand Prix du Disque at the Montreux Festival in Switzerland (1976). More albums and extensive touring followed, as well as a recording contract with Columbia in the US. This artist has earned his stripes: more recently being elected Best Guitarist of World Music by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine.

His triple album "Encore" won the Grand Prix of the Independent Music Awards in the category Best Live Album. Over the course of his career, he has sold half a million albums and given thousands of concerts around the globe, both solo and through numerous collaborations. Guitarists from Leo Kottke to Larry Corryel, to Tuck Andress, Tommy Emmanuel, Mark Knopfler, Andrew York, Andy Timmons, to Steve Lukather... have sung his praises, and rock guitar icon Steve Vai released three Bensusan albums on his label Favored Nations. And it's not just guitarists who are so inspired by Pierre's music, as a recent studio collaboration with him on Donny Osmond's latest album "Start Again" goes to show. Much more at: http://www.pierrebensusan.com.

Says Bensusan of this tour: "Even if I loved staying at my home, near Paris, for two years; playing, writing, taking the time, stopping running, sometimes locked down in Heaven... I felt a real relief to be able to play live again. The first part of my North American tour, this Spring, left me with an immense feeling of gratitude for the public who came to the concerts. There is nothing stronger than getting together around the music played live, especially when many were walking into a concert hall for the first time in two years.

Also, in Las Vegas, I met my new friend, Donny Osmond, after playing on his last album and there was a lot of emotion.

After spending the last three months (before this tour) back in France, I am pulling out all of the stops and embarking on the second leg of a mega-tour with over 60 concerts and guitar workshops that will take me through the entire northern part of the USA and southern Canada, from the West Coast to the East Coast.

I look forward to finally seeing you again and thank you warmly for your continuous support and all of the inspiration, light and strength you give me.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Julie Benko, Santino Fontana, Leslie Uggams, and More to Play 54 Below Next Month Photo
Julie Benko, Santino Fontana, Leslie Uggams, and More to Play 54 Below Next Month
Next month, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.
James Jackson, Jr., Jon-Michael Reese, Natalie Joy Johnson & More to Perform at The Gr Photo
James Jackson, Jr., Jon-Michael Reese, Natalie Joy Johnson & More to Perform at The Green Room 42 in November
The Green Room 42 has announced its November line-up for in-person cabaret performances. The lineup will feature James Jackson, Jr., Jon-Michael Reese, Natalie Joy Johnson, and more.
A STRANGE LOOP Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week Photo
A STRANGE LOOP Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week
Ben Cameron’s Broadway Sessions will continue at The Green Room 42, Thursday, November 3rd. Broadway Sessions will welcome cast members from the Pulitzer and Tony award winning hit A Strange Loop this week. The evening will feature performances by John Andrew Morrison, James Jackson Jr., Zachary A. Myers and up and coming singer Emma Valentine.
Jeanna De Waal Returns To 54 Below Photo
Jeanna De Waal Returns To 54 Below
Jeana de Wall really connected with her audience during her Broadway-based musical cabaret at 54 Below last week.

More Hot Stories For You


Julie Benko, Santino Fontana, Leslie Uggams, and More to Play 54 Below Next MonthJulie Benko, Santino Fontana, Leslie Uggams, and More to Play 54 Below Next Month
October 31, 2022

Next month, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.
James Jackson, Jr., Jon-Michael Reese, Natalie Joy Johnson & More to Perform at The Green Room 42 in NovemberJames Jackson, Jr., Jon-Michael Reese, Natalie Joy Johnson & More to Perform at The Green Room 42 in November
October 31, 2022

The Green Room 42 has announced its November line-up for in-person cabaret performances. The lineup will feature James Jackson, Jr., Jon-Michael Reese, Natalie Joy Johnson, and more.
A STRANGE LOOP Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This WeekA STRANGE LOOP Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week
October 31, 2022

Ben Cameron’s Broadway Sessions will continue at The Green Room 42, Thursday, November 3rd. Broadway Sessions will welcome cast members from the Pulitzer and Tony award winning hit A Strange Loop this week. The evening will feature performances by John Andrew Morrison, James Jackson Jr., Zachary A. Myers and up and coming singer Emma Valentine.
Jay Rogers, Award-Winning Performer and Director, Has Passed AwayJay Rogers, Award-Winning Performer and Director, Has Passed Away
October 30, 2022

According to various reports, award-winning performer and director Jay Rogers passed away on Friday, October 28th, 2022.
Alexis Cole, Peter Cincotti, and More to Play Birdland Jazz in NovemberAlexis Cole, Peter Cincotti, and More to Play Birdland Jazz in November
October 29, 2022

From November 1 through 13, Birdland Jazz Club will present a variety of programming including Django Reinhardt NY Festival, Nicole Zuraitis, Alexis Cole, Peter Cincotti and The Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra Directed by David DeJesus. 